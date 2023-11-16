Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Zelina Vega, and MoreNovember 16, 2023
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Zelina Vega, and More
Zelina Vega found herself at the forefront of a red-hot angle on the November 10 episode of SmackDown when Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio to the shock and awe of the WWE faithful.
Now, she is in the headlines for her performance during that angle.
The underrated performer and competitor co-headlines a collection of rumors and innuendo that also prominently features CM Punk, the latest on AEW's Devil, and an update on the health of Rey Mysterio.
No, CM Punk is Not The Devil
CM Punk is not the devil.
Both Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling reported that Punk is not the man under the mask that has led attacks on The Kingdom, Jay White, and The Acclaimed on AEW TV.
"Those that we've spoken to are of the belief it isn't CM Punk, and saying that it would be a huge work on those in the know if so. It goes without saying, but he hasn't been portraying the person under the mask," Sapp wrote.
Hausman echoed those sentiments, reporting, "Haus of Wrestling can also confirm that and have been told by those close to Punk's camp that he is just having fun playing into the perceived teases that he is returning to WWE or AEW. We're told that he's well aware of the speculation since he is regularly asked on the street daily about the devil angle and potential return at Survivor Series, which is not happening. Currently, he focuses on minding his own business and caring for his dog, Larry."
Punk is one of the largest personalities in wrestling, with a passionate fan base and equally as loud detractors. He has managed to keep his name in the mouths of wrestling fans, a smart move for any businessman selling his brand.
By stoking the flames of speculation, he remains in the headlines and spotlight, driving his price and value to any perspective suitors up. He can also have fun with the "know-it-all" fans and insiders who like to have answers for every little aspect of every show.
As long as it continues, he will to play it up and have fun with all of the rampant detective work, conspiracy theories, and expert analysis.
Latest on AEW's Devil
Punk may not be The Devil, but Sapp provided an update on who is under the mask.
"On a recent Fightful show, the panel were speculating whether or not the people that have been under the mask in the segments are actually who is planned for the eventual reveal. Multiple sources reached out to confirm that is the case, and that several people within the company know the identities, but have done well at keeping it quiet," he reported.
This is the opposite from when WWE produced its Retribution storyline in that the performers under the masks prior to the big reveal were extras and NXT stars.
It is a testament to those in the know backstage at AEW that the identities have not leaked considering how much often does in the wrestling business.
Preserving the surprise enhances the moment and makes it that much more memorable.
Considering the intrigue around the story and the ultimate revelation, a memorable execution is just what AEW needs.
Backstage Reaction to Zelina Vega's SmackDown Performance
Santos Escobar shockingly betrayed Rey Mysterio on the November 10 episode of SmackDown, beating him down and leaving his LWO teammate, Zelina Vega, in shock.
"You did this!" she exclaimed as Mysterio nursed an injured knee, tears in her eyes.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Vega received rave reviews from those backstage.
"There have been quite a few people internally who have raved about Zelina Vega's performance and her emotional work during the Escobar turn on this past Friday's SmackDown. Vega has done some acting work pre-WWE," he wrote.
She was superb, selling the emotional impact that the breakup between Escobar and the LWO would have on her.
It should not be much of a surprise that Vega was great in that moment. She was equally as good back at Backlash, where she rose to the occasion in a match against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship that was as much about selling the idea of David vs. Goliath as anything.
Dating all the way back to her NXT connection with Andrade "Cien" Almas, she has always jumped off the screen when she has been allowed to do anything other than the bare minimum.
Hopefully, this is motivation to those in WWE management to maximize her value and exposure on TV because Vega has a ton to offer the company, both as a worker and an on-screen presence.
Update on Rey Mysterio's Injury
Mysterio, one of the central figures of the Escobar beatdown, underwent surgery on his knee, prompting his former friend and mentor to chime in on X (formerly Twitter).
Hausman reported that the injury is not only part of the angle, but something the former United States champion and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee had been working with for months.
"Haus of Wrestling has learned that Mysterio has been working through a torn meniscus for about three months. The injury has slowly worsened, so he agreed to lose the WWE United States Championship to Paul and participate in the beatdown angle before heading off for his knee operation. He is expected to be out of action for around six to eight weeks while he recovers and will likely resume his feud with Escobar when he returns"
Anytime a competitor with as many matches and miles under his belt as Mysterio goes down with an injury that requires surgery, one wonders whether he can return to the same level of competition he was at previously.
Luckily, the Master of the 619 has a long history of doing just that. If anything, the absence allows him to sell the beatdown and for Escobar's heat to fester, hopefully resulting in an unforgettable moment when Mysterio returns for revenge.
The key will be keeping Escobar over with audiences until then. If he can muster the same energy he brings to social media, that should not be a problem.