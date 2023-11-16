Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Zelina Vega, and More

1 of 4

CM Punk is not the devil.



Both Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling reported that Punk is not the man under the mask that has led attacks on The Kingdom, Jay White, and The Acclaimed on AEW TV.



"Those that we've spoken to are of the belief it isn't CM Punk, and saying that it would be a huge work on those in the know if so. It goes without saying, but he hasn't been portraying the person under the mask," Sapp wrote.



Hausman echoed those sentiments, reporting, "Haus of Wrestling can also confirm that and have been told by those close to Punk's camp that he is just having fun playing into the perceived teases that he is returning to WWE or AEW. We're told that he's well aware of the speculation since he is regularly asked on the street daily about the devil angle and potential return at Survivor Series, which is not happening. Currently, he focuses on minding his own business and caring for his dog, Larry."

Punk is one of the largest personalities in wrestling, with a passionate fan base and equally as loud detractors. He has managed to keep his name in the mouths of wrestling fans, a smart move for any businessman selling his brand.



By stoking the flames of speculation, he remains in the headlines and spotlight, driving his price and value to any perspective suitors up. He can also have fun with the "know-it-all" fans and insiders who like to have answers for every little aspect of every show.

