MLB Rumors: Dodgers Among 'Most Interested' Teams in Yoshinobu Yamamoto in FA

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are "among the most interested teams" in the pursuit of Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The Orix Buffaloes announced on Nov. 5 they're posting the right-hander to clear the way for his move to the United States. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday he's expected to be officially made available this week.

The Dodgers once again won 100 games only to see their season end in the NLDS. With quite a bit of money coming off the books, they could be very aggressive at the top end of the market.

Whether that happens or not, Los Angeles is all but guaranteed to address its starting rotation with Clayton Kershaw, Lance Lynn and Julio Urías all hitting free agency. Urías is also on administrative leave following his September arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

When you combine their financial resources with their need for pitching, the Dodgers are one of the most obvious suitors for Yamamoto.

The 25-year-old went 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts across 164 innings in NPB in 2023. Multiple MLB team executives watched firsthand when he threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts against the Chiba Lotte Marines in September.

The Dodgers obviously won't be the only team to work aggressively toward signing Yamamoto, though. Passan listed off the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays as other possible contenders.

The Mets might have the inside track as well.