Ranking SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Top 10 Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency

11 of 12

Harry How/Getty Images

2023 Starting Pitching WAR: 6.9 (23rd)

2024 Projected Rotation: RHP Walker Buehler, RHP Bobby Miller, RHP Ryan Pepiot, LHP Ryan Yarbrough, RHP Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers clearly need starting pitchers after their rotation went to crud in 2023, but not just any starting pitchers.

Though he acknowledged that finding them is easier said than done, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman specifically wants starters who can pitch deep into games. He must not have liked getting only 4.9 innings on average from his starters.

In addition to everything else he can provide, this is another way in which Yamamoto stands out. Albeit with the disclaimer that he only pitched once a week, he was typically good for seven innings when he took the ball for Orix.

This, of course, is all the more reason for the Dodgers to remain high on Yamamoto. And even if he's ostensibly their No. 2 target behind Shohei Ohtani, it's within the realm of possibility that they could sign both of them.