Ranking Blake Snell and the Top 10 Starting Pitchers of 2023-24 MLB Free-Agent Class

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2023 Stats: 171.0 IP, 17-6, 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 9.3 K/9

Career Stats: 967.2 IP, 75-30, 1.72 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 9.2 K/9

In Kodai Senga's final season in Japan before signing his five-year, $75 million deal with the New York Mets, he tantalized prospective MLB franchises with a 1.89 ERA and a 9.7 K/9.

And Senga was sensational this season, giving the Mets a 2.98 ERA that likely would have been good for NL Rookie of the Year were it not for Corbin Carroll's existence.

But what Yoshinobu Yamamoto has done over the past few years with the Orix Buffaloes is much more in line with what Masahiro Tanaka accomplished before getting his seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees one decade ago.

Tanaka—who was also 25 years young when he was posted in 2013—went 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA the year before signing what was at the time the fifth-largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history.

But it's going to take much more than $155 million to get the two-time (not including the one he might win this year) Pacific League MVP, who was recently called "the Pedro Martinez of Japanese baseball" by Rob Friedman of Fox Sports.

"He has an upper 90s fastball combined with impeccable command of several plus off-speed pitches and has an advanced feel for pitching," Friedman wrote last month.

In particular, Yamamoto's curveball is preposterous, dropping off the table almost like a right-handed version of the pitch that is going to make Clayton Kershaw a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.