Dodgers' Julio Urías Put on MLB Administrative Leave After Domestic Violence Arrest

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías has been placed on administrative leave.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Urías was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence late Sunday evening. Police arrested him outside BMO Stadium, where he watched Inter Miami CF play LAFC in an MLS regular-season matchup. Urías was then taken into custody on charges of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, per Passan.

He was released the following morning on $50,000 bond. The Dodgers provided a statement later that day.

Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times explained what administrative leave entails: "Under administrative leave, a player is removed entirely from the team's roster but continues to be paid. The leave can be extended indefinitely with approval from the players' union."

Passan added more information as well: "MLB can unilaterally place a player on administrative leave—during which he is paid but removed from a team's roster—for seven days under the joint domestic-violence policy. Administrative leave can be renewed but requires approval of the MLB Players Association."

Urías was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in May 2019. Per A.J. Perez of USA Today, the pitcher allegedly shoved a woman he was accompanying while the two were at a Los Angeles shopping mall.

The woman did not file charges and later told police she fell in a parking lot amid an argument, per the Los Angeles Times' Richard Winton and Jorge Castillo.

MLB suspended Urías for 20 games for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. He was also required to finished a year-long domestic-violence-counseling program, per Passan.

Urías has spent his entire eight-year MLB career with the Dodgers. The 27-year-old led MLB with 20 wins in 2021 and the National League with a 2.16 ERA in 2022. He's gone 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA this season.

In lieu of Urías being placed on administrative leave, the Dodgers have recalled Ryan Pepiot, who is starting Thursday in Urías' place.