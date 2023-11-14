Buying or Selling NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors, Including Latest on Patrick Kane

Buying or Selling NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors, Including Latest on Patrick KaneNovember 14, 2023
Business appears to be picking up a bit in the NHL trade market after nearly a month of inactivity.
The Minnesota Wild swung two deals last Wednesday, shipping puck-moving defenseman Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks and acquiring veteran blueliner Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Those moves could be a sign of things to come in the approaching weeks as teams accrue salary-cap space. Struggling teams could attempt to boost their rosters, while others will be on the lookout for potential deals with more desperate rivals.
Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov is worth monitoring after he requested a trade on Friday through his agent. Where he could end up and how quickly he'll be moved became the hot topic of media conjecture in recent days.
Speaking of Alberta teams, there was conjecture over whether the Oilers would shop for a goaltender after demoting Jack Campbell to the minors.
How much stock should we put into these rumors? Follow along and find out as we look at the most notable trade and free-agent rumors of the past week.
Could the Vancouver Canucks Shop Anthony Beauvillier?
The Vancouver Canucks acquired Anthony Beauvillier last January from the New York Islanders as part of the return in the Bo Horvat trade. Approaching the end of 2023, there's speculation the 26-year-old winger could be on the move again.
On Nov. 8, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province speculated the Canucks could consider making a significant trade now that their roster is getting healthier. He pointed out that Beauvillier is seeing fourth-line duty this season, suggesting that having a winger with a $4.2 million cap hit at that position isn't the best use of their limited salary-cap dollars.
Johnston noted that Beauvillier has surfaced in trade rumors because he's slated to become an unrestricted free agent next summer and lacks a no-trade clause. Shedding his salary would free up cap room to address other roster needs.
The Canucks have been trying to trade winger Conor Garland for some time. However, he carries a $4.9 million annual average value through 2025-26. That makes it difficult to move in a season when a high number of teams are feeling the salary-cap pinch.
Buy or Sell: Buy
The Canucks can afford to take their time evaluating the trade market on Beauvillier. They could hang on to him if injuries start biting into their roster depth again. However, they could peddle him at some point if the opportunity presents itself to bolster their lineup.
The San Jose Sharks Could Face a Decision with Tomáš Hertl and Logan Couture
It's only early in the 2023-24 campaign, but it's already shaping up to be the worst season in San Jose Sharks history. With just two victories in their first 15 games, they're mired at the bottom of the overall standings with five points.
With the Sharks in rebuild mode, there are questions about where veteran stars Tomáš Hertl and Logan Couture fit into the club's long-term plans. Couture, 34, carries an average annual value of $8 million through 2026-27. while the 30-year-old Hertl will earn an AAV of $8.1 million through 2029-30.
On Nov. 8, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli mused over the Sharks' intentions for those two high-priced stars. He thinks they'll only be able to move one of them if they decide to retain some salary to facilitate a trade. That's because they've already used up two of their three salary-retention spots on former Sharks Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson.
Of the two, Seravalli believes Hertl would attract more interest than Couture. That could put the Sharks captain in a tight spot if he wanted to be traded to a contending club.
Buy or Sell: Sell...for now
In our October NHL Trade Block Big Board, we noted that Sharks GM Mike Grier said he would listen if one or both players wanted a trade and would explore that option if it made sense for the club. So far, however, there's no indication either player has reached that point.
Could the Edmonton Oilers Pursue a Goaltender?
With just three wins in their first 13 games, the Edmonton Oilers hired Kris Knoblauch to replace Jay Woodcroft as head coach. The former bench boss of the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolfpack, Knoblauch also coached Oilers captain Connor McDavid during their Junior A days with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League.
Before that move, the Oilers were rumored to be seeking help between the pipes after demoting former starting goalie Jack Campbell last week to their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield. On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said they were looking around in the trade market but couldn't find a deal they felt was reasonable.
On Nov. 7, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy wondered what would happen if the Oilers attempted to acquire 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins. Two days later, Friedman mentioned reports linking them to the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington, the Montreal Canadiens' Jake Allen and the Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros.
The Hockey News' Caleb Kearney suggested that New York Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin would be a better target than Saros. Meanwhile, Nashville Hockey Now's Michael Gallagher believes the Predators would prefer moving promising Yaroslav Askarov over Saros.
Buy or Sell: Buy...but not those goalies
The Oilers will likely continue monitoring the trade market. However, Ullmark, Binnington, Saros and Sorokin aren't going anywhere given their value to their respective clubs as starting goalies.
Ullmark and Binnington also have no-trade protection on their contracts. So does Allen. The Islanders signed Sorokin to an eight-year contract extension. Despite Askarov's potential, he has no NHL starter experience and could buckle under the pressure in Edmonton.
Who's Interested in Calgary Flames Defenseman Nikita Zadorov?
The NHL rumor mill received a jolt on Friday night when ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported Nikita Zadorov requested a trade through his agent from the Calgary Flames. The 28-year-old defenseman is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July. He carries a $3.75 million salary for this season and lacks no-trade protection.
On Saturday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Zadorov camp hoped for a quick resolution. However, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said the Flames had informed the blueliner that while they might be willing to move him, they would do so on their timetable.
Zadorov could be moved later this week or possibly not until the March 8 trade deadline. In the meantime, there are reports of potential suitors. On Saturday, TSN's Darren Dreger claimed the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils have "strong interest" in the 6'6", 248-pounder.
The Calgary Sun's Wes Gilbertson reported Zadorov had hoped to be with the Flames for the rest of his career but blamed "the business side" for his change of heart. Gilbertson also noted that Zadorov currently skates on the Flames' third defense pairing but wants a bigger role.
Buy or Sell: Buy
Zadorov wants out and the Flames will attempt to accommodate him. Where he ends up depends on which club can afford his salary as well as the most tradeable assets. The Devils would appear to have the advantage with a roster filled with promising young players and a deep pool of prospects to draw on as potential trade bait.
Patrick Kane Leaning Toward Signing With An Eastern Conference Team
After months of rehabbing from a hip resurfacing procedure in June, Patrick Kane is drawing closer to his anticipated return to action in December. Where the 34-year-old unrestricted free-agent winger will end up has been an ongoing topic in the NHL rumor mill.
Last Thursday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported about eight teams were "somewhat seriously" looking at Kane. He believes the future Hall of Famer will put a priority on which clubs will give him the best chance to win this season.
The same day, TSN's Chris Johnston said Kane had narrowed his list of teams down to between three to five. It appears he's looking at Eastern Conference clubs.
Johnston listed Kane's hometown Buffalo Sabres or the New York Rangers (his previous club) among those possible destinations. The Detroit Red Wings are playing well and added his former linemate Alex DeBrincat during the summer. Kane also has ties with Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito.
Buy or Sell: Buy
An easier travel schedule in the Eastern Conference could be a big selling point for Kane coming off his hip procedure. The Sabres and Red Wings also have the advantage of salary-cap space. The Rangers must be considered a serious Stanley Cup contender while the Panthers reached the Cup Final last spring.
