Buying or Selling NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors, Including Latest on Patrick Kane

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

It's only early in the 2023-24 campaign, but it's already shaping up to be the worst season in San Jose Sharks history. With just two victories in their first 15 games, they're mired at the bottom of the overall standings with five points.

With the Sharks in rebuild mode, there are questions about where veteran stars Tomáš Hertl and Logan Couture fit into the club's long-term plans. Couture, 34, carries an average annual value of $8 million through 2026-27. while the 30-year-old Hertl will earn an AAV of $8.1 million through 2029-30.

On Nov. 8, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli mused over the Sharks' intentions for those two high-priced stars. He thinks they'll only be able to move one of them if they decide to retain some salary to facilitate a trade. That's because they've already used up two of their three salary-retention spots on former Sharks Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson.

Of the two, Seravalli believes Hertl would attract more interest than Couture. That could put the Sharks captain in a tight spot if he wanted to be traded to a contending club.

Buy or Sell: Sell...for now