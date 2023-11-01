B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for November 2023

B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for November 2023November 1, 2023
The opening month of the 2023-24 season is nearly complete, with little activity to speak of in the trade market. The only move took place on the opening day of the season, Oct. 10, when the Carolina Hurricanes shipped defenseman Caleb Jones to the Colorado Avalanche for minor league forward Callahan Burke.
Salary-cap constraints around the league are one reason behind the lack of player movement. While early-season trades have dropped off since the implementation of the salary cap in 2005-06, the high number of clubs with limited cap room to start this season is more of a hindrance than usual for this time of year.
That hasn't brought an end to the media speculation about early-season trade candidates. Several notable players were mentioned in trade chatter during October. However, Ottawa Senators winger Mathieu Joseph was the only player from our October Trade Block Big Board who was mentioned in that conjecture.
October's trade chatter included such notables as Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander. It's doubtful either player will move before the offseason, but that didn't prevent some observers from pondering both players' futures with their respective clubs.
The following is our NHL Trade Block Big Board for November 2023. Factors such as skill level, experience, contracts and the likelihood of getting traded went into the compilation of this list.
8. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
At the start of training camp in September, Steven Stamkos expressed his disappointment over the lack of offseason contract talks with the Tampa Bay Lightning. That prompted speculation over his future with the club and possible trade destinations if he and the Lightning were to agree to part ways by the March 8 trade deadline.
The Boston Bruins' lack of an established first-line center following the offseason retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci prompted the New York Post's Larry Brooks to suggest Stamkos as a playoff rental option. On Oct. 14, he wondered whether the Bruins would pursue the Lightning captain now that Mark Scheifele had re-signed with the Winnipeg Jets.
The following day, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy cited an NHL source suggesting that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney might at least look into acquiring Stamkos if he became available in this season's trade market. He also noted that Sweeney attempted to sign Stamkos during his unrestricted free-agent negotiation window in 2016.
Stamkos can become an unrestricted free agent in July. He's finishing an eight-year deal with an annual cap hit of $8.5 million and a no-movement clause. It's unlikely he'll be going anywhere during this season as Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois indicated his focus and that of his captain is on winning the Stanley Cup. Still, if the Lightning fall on hard times, the conversation could pick up steam.
7. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
With six goals and 12 points in his first eight games of this season, William Nylander is off to a terrific start to what could be his final campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old winger is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July and could prove too expensive for the Leafs to re-sign.
Nylander is in the final season of a six-year deal worth an annual average value of $6.9 million with a 10-team no-trade list. He could seek over $10 million annually on his next contract, making him the topic of media speculation during the offseason.
On Sept. 30, NHL Network's Steve Konroyd expressed his belief that the Leafs will be forced to trade Nylander at some point during this season. Colleague Mike Rupp agreed, suggesting the Anaheim Ducks as a possible suitor.
Nylander, however, remains a key part of the Leafs roster. On Oct. 6, The Athletic's Jonas Siegel reported the winger told his agent that he's willing to negotiate a new contract with the club during this season but doesn't want to hear about the status of the talks until a deal is in place. Barring a change in those talks, he could finish this season in Toronto.
6. Kevin Labanc, San Jose Sharks
With just one point in their first nine games (0-8-1), the San Jose Sharks are off to a difficult start. If things don't improve soon for this rebuilding club, its chances of reaching the playoffs could be all but dashed by the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Sharks general manager Mike Grier could become a seller if his club fails to rise in the standings. On Oct. 13, The Athletic's Eric Stephens speculated that players in the final year of their contracts could be peddled by the March 8 trade deadline. They include Alexander Barabanov, Anthony Duclair, Mike Hoffman, Kaapo Kähkönen and Kevin Labanc.
Labanc could become the more likely early trade candidate. On Oct. 21, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman included the 27-year-old winger among his list of players worth watching in the trade market. He noted that Labanc was a healthy scratch in the Sharks' first three games.
A 56-point scorer in 2018-19, Labanc has seen his production has been in decline since then. He carries a $4.3 million cap hit for this season and lacks no-trade protection. A club seeking depth on the wing could take a gamble on Labanc if the Sharks are willing to retain part of his cap hit.
5. Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals
Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the March 2021 trade deadline, Anthony Mantha was expected to become a valuable addition among the Washington Capitals' top-six forwards. Now in the final season of his contract, the 29-year-old winger has become a trade candidate.
Reports emerged in June indicating the Capitals informed teams that the 6'5" 234-pound Mantha was on the trade block. That landed him on our June NHL Trade Block Big Board. However, his declining production since joining the Capitals along with his $5.7 million cap hit for 2023-24 didn't make him an enticing trade option.
On Oct. 21, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Capitals were still "looking around" to find a trade partner for Mantha. Two days later, CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal cited Friedman saying he was keeping an eye on the Capitals as a destination for Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland but swapping him for Mantha wouldn't work.
The Canucks are trying to shed Garland's $4.9 million annual cap hit to gain cap flexibility. Taking on Mantha's expiring contract isn't feasible for them. In the meantime, the Capitals appear likely to continue trying to find a club willing to take him off their hands.
4. Mathieu Joseph, Ottawa Senators
The cap-strapped Ottawa Senators' efforts to sign restricted free agent Shane Pinto prompted speculation that they could make a cost-cutting move to free up space to sign the 22-year-old center. Mathieu Joseph popped up as a candidate, landing the 26-year-old winger on our October NHL Trade Block Big Board.
Joseph carries an average annual value of $2.95 million through 2025-26 and lacks a no-trade clause. The Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks were mentioned as possible destinations during the preseason but nothing came of that speculation.
On Oct 12, TSN's Darren Dreger mentioned that Senators general manager Pierre Dorion was trying to move Joseph and had also had trade discussions regarding defenseman Erik Brännström. However, the flattened salary cap for this season means few teams can afford either player at this stage in the campaign.
Pinto's 41-game suspension for violating the NHL's sports wagering rules relieves the pressure on Dorion to clear cap space until the suspension ends in January. That should dampen the trade speculation swirling around Joseph for now. Nevertheless, his situation will be worthy of monitoring throughout November.
Nos. 3 and 2: Adam Boqvist and Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets
On the Oct. 10 opening day of the 2023-24 NHL season, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the Columbus Blue Jackets were engaged in trade discussions with other clubs. He cited sources saying they were trying to move a defenseman to gain more flexibility on the blue line.
Seravalli wrote that the Jackets were open to different possibilities, but he suggested Adam Boqvist, Andrew Peeke and Jake Bean as trade candidates. On Oct. 22, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline wrote that Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen was still working the phones trying to move a defenseman.
The Blue Jackets are carrying eight blueliners with promising David Jiricek having earned a regular spot on their second defense pairing. That's left Boqvist, 23, and the 25-year-old Peeke as healthy scratches since the start of the season.
The flattened salary cap around the league has likely made it difficult for Kekalainen to move one of them. Boqvist carries an average annual value of $2.6 million through 2024-25, while Peeke's is $2.75 million through 2025-26. Still, one of them could soon be on the move if injuries start mounting on other clubs throughout November.
1. Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks
On Oct. 10, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Vancouver Canucks gave permission to Conor Garland's agent to speak with other clubs about a possible trade. That's turned the 27-year-old winger into the hottest name in the media rumor mill, putting him at the top of our November Trade Block Big Board.
Garland's been linked to several clubs in recent weeks. On Oct. 14, Friedman reported the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets were among the interested clubs. Nine days later, CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal cited Friedman saying the Washington Capitals were a team he's kept an eye on.
Friedman noted that the Capitals were trying to move Anthony Mantha, but swapping him for Garland doesn't work. That's because the Canucks are trying to shed some salary to gain more cap flexibility. Garland carries a $4.9 million annual cap hit through 2025-26, while Mantha's is $5.7 million for this season.
ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported the Canucks are willing to retain 30 percent of Garland's cap hit to facilitate a trade. With a high number of teams carrying limited cap space this season, it could take some time before a club has sufficient room to acquire him. Nevertheless, he enters November as the NHL player most likely to be traded.
Salary info and team payrolls (as of Tuesday) via CapFriendly.