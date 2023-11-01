B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for November 2023

0 of 7

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The opening month of the 2023-24 season is nearly complete, with little activity to speak of in the trade market. The only move took place on the opening day of the season, Oct. 10, when the Carolina Hurricanes shipped defenseman Caleb Jones to the Colorado Avalanche for minor league forward Callahan Burke.

Salary-cap constraints around the league are one reason behind the lack of player movement. While early-season trades have dropped off since the implementation of the salary cap in 2005-06, the high number of clubs with limited cap room to start this season is more of a hindrance than usual for this time of year.

That hasn't brought an end to the media speculation about early-season trade candidates. Several notable players were mentioned in trade chatter during October. However, Ottawa Senators winger Mathieu Joseph was the only player from our October Trade Block Big Board who was mentioned in that conjecture.

October's trade chatter included such notables as Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander. It's doubtful either player will move before the offseason, but that didn't prevent some observers from pondering both players' futures with their respective clubs.

The following is our NHL Trade Block Big Board for November 2023. Factors such as skill level, experience, contracts and the likelihood of getting traded went into the compilation of this list.