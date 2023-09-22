Top Trades and Landing Spots for Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos

Top Trades and Landing Spots for Lightning Captain Steven StamkosSeptember 22, 2023
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos surprised reporters during the first day of training camp on Wednesday by saying he hadn't had any discussions with management yet regarding a contract extension.
"To be honest, I'm disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard," said the 33-year-old. "It was something that I expressed at the end of last year that I wanted to get something done before training camp started."
In response, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said that he and his captain shared the goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Tampa Bay. However, there wouldn't be any contract talks until after this season, as he wants to evaluate the roster.
BriseBois indicated he wants Stamkos to finish his playing career with the Lightning. He also wants to ensure they can be a consistent Stanley Cup contender for the remainder of his captain's tenure with the club.
A center who's played at left wing in recent years, Stamkos is coming off an 84-point performance last season. He's earning an average annual value of $8.5 million on an eight-year contract with a full no-movement clause that expires at the end of this season. The 15-year NHL veteran is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next July.
Salary-cap space has been an issue for the Lightning in recent years. With $12.4 million in projected cap room for 2024-25 and 16 players under contract, BriseBois must invest those available dollars carefully. Stamkos accepted less than the market value when he signed his current contract. Given his age, he might have to accept a pay cut on a shorter deal.
However, Stamkos' comments raise the possibility of a standoff with management. Rumors of him getting moved to a contender could surface by the March 8 trade deadline if the Lightning's playoff hopes become derailed by injuries or a decline in team performance.
It would be difficult to find a suitable trade partner for Stamkos' contract in a season with so many teams carrying limited cap space. The Lightning would also set a high asking price for their captain. Interested clubs would probably prefer waiting for Stamkos to become a free agent in July.
Nevertheless, we've taken a look at some potential trade destinations and what type of return it might take to land Stamkos should the Lightning shop their captain by the trade deadline. You can express your views on this topic in the comments below.
Boston Bruins
The offseason retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci left the Boston Bruins with two big gaps to fill at the center position. They're heading into this season with Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha listed as their top two centers. Should those two struggle in those roles, the Bruins could be forced to look at other options.
On Sept. 9, the Boston Globe's Kevin Paul Dupont took note of Stamkos' potential UFA eligibility next summer. While acknowledging it's too early to suggest the Lightning wouldn't re-sign their captain, he speculated that the Bruins could be among at least a dozen suitors if Stamkos tested the free-agent market.
Perhaps Bruins general manager Don Sweeney might get the jump on things if the Lightning were to put Stamkos on the trade block. With just $1.9 million in projected trade-deadline cap space, Sweeney would have to free up some salary to make room for the Lightning star. He might request that the Bolts retain part of Stamkos' cap hit.
Acquiring Stamkos could cost the Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, who carries a $4 million cap hit and is also eligible for UFA status. The Lightning might instead prefer someone under contract beyond next season such as Zacha.
The Bruins lack a first-round pick in the 2024 draft to use as a trade chip. Any pursuit of Stamkos in the trade market would instead likely cost them a couple of their top prospects. Defenseman Mason Lohrei and either winger Fabian Lysell or center John Beecher would have to be part of the return.
Carolina Hurricanes
A need for scoring depth last season prompted the Carolina Hurricanes to acquire Max Pacioretty from the Vegas Golden Knights last summer. It turned into a failed experiment as a torn Achilles tendon limited Pacioretty to five games.
Carolina Hockey Now's Bryant Baucom believes the Hurricanes still need to bolster their offense. On Aug 8, he suggested they draw on their blue-line depth by shopping a defenseman such as Brady Skjei or Brett Pesce for a scorer. Both blueliners are slated to become unrestricted free agents next July.
Stamkos could be an enticing target for Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell if the Lightning captain becomes available by the March trade deadline. He could take over from Michael Bunting as their first-line left winger or skate with winger Andrei Svechnikov as their second-line center if Jesperi Kotkaniemi fails to grow into that role this season.
Landing Stamkos would be costly for Waddell. The Lightning's asking price could be Pesce or Skjei along with a young forward such as Seth Jarvis or Martin Necas. Rather than part with one of those young forwards, the Hurricanes GM could counter with a promising prospect such as Alexander Nikishin or Scott Morrow plus the Hurricanes' 2024 first-round pick.
The Hurricanes will only have a projected $4.3 million in trade-deadline cap space. Even with Carolina giving up a salaried player or two, the Lightning might have to retain part of Stamkos' average annual salary to make the cap dollars fit.
Colorado Avalanche
An ongoing knee injury that sidelined Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog for the entire 2022-23 season will also keep him on the shelf for the coming season. On Sept. 14, Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland told TSN's Pierre LeBrun that he's hopeful the 30-year-old left wing will return in time for the 2024 playoffs.
Landeskog's status could remain uncertain as the season progresses. If it appears he'll miss the postseason by March, MacFarland could be forced into the trade market for help. He added Jonathan Drouin and Miles Wood via free agency this summer, but they won't replace Landeskog's offense and leadership.
Stamkos would be a perfect fit. He could slide into the first-line left wing spot alongside center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Mikko Rantanen. They could also slot him into the second-line center role if offseason acquisition Ryan Johansen struggles in that role.
Like every club on this list, salary-cap constraints would make it difficult for the Avs to pull this off. Even with Landeskog on long-term injury reserve, they only have $525,000 in LTIR cap room remaining, plus they won't be able to accrue any cap space over the course of the season. The Lightning would have to retain part of Stamkos' cap hit to facilitate this deal.
It could cost the Avalanche a young player such as Bowen Byram or perhaps defenseman Samuel Girard and his $5 million cap hit as part of the Lightning's asking price. It'll also cost at least their 2024 first-round pick plus a quality prospect or two such as Calum Ritchie and Mikhail Gulyayev.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Stamkos was also slated to become an unrestricted free agent back in July 2016. During a week-long courting period that was allowable back then for pending UFAs, Stamkos was allowed to talk to interested clubs. Among them was his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto lost out when Stamkos opted to stick with the Lightning on his current eight-year deal. Perhaps Leafs general manager Brad Treliving will consider kicking the tires on the Bolts captain if he becomes available by the March 8 trade deadline.
Adding Stamkos could provide the Leafs with the leadership and championship experience necessary to bring the Stanley Cup back to Toronto for the first time since 1967. He could skate at left wing alongside first-line center Auston Matthews or with John Tavares on their second line.
The Leafs sit over the $83.5 million salary cap in part because Jake Muzzin and Matt Murray are on long-term injury reserve for this season. Acquiring Stamkos would be a very tight fit even if the Lightning retained half of his cap hit. The Lightning could ask for forward William Nylander ($6.9 million AAV) if his contract extension talks with the Leafs remain stalled.
If the Leafs won't part with Nylander, it could cost them a significant chunk of their future to acquire Stamkos. Promising left wing Matthew Knies, prospects such as Fraser Minten and Topi Niemela and the Leafs' first-round pick could be under consideration depending on which roster player Treliving would part with to make the cap dollars fit.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup within six seasons of their inaugural campaign in part by landing big-name talent via trades and free agency. Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo and Jack Eichel were among the major acquisitions who played key roles in the Golden Knights becoming champions last season.
It's not farfetched to assume Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon would look into the cost of adding Stamkos as they attempt to defend their title. He could slot in on Eichel's left side on their top line or with right winger Stone on the second line.
The Golden Knights have dealt with limited salary-cap space in recent years. They've found creative ways to manage it and could do so again in order to add someone like Stamkos even as a playoff rental. With $16.7 million in projected cap space and 16 players under contract next season, they could even attempt to sign him to an extension.
Coming up with a suitable trade package would be challenging. They're already sitting over this season's cap because they've got goaltender Robin Lehner on long-term injury reserve. Even so, they only have $851,683 in remaining LTIR space and no projected accrued cap space for the trade deadline. The Lightning would have to retain part of Stamkos' cap hit.
As for the return, perhaps the Golden Knights could interest the Lightning in 29-year-old second-line center Chandler Stephenson, who's slated to become a UFA next summer. A 2024 first-round pick would have to be part of the deal along with top prospect David Edstrom.
Salary-cap info and line combinations via CapFriendly.