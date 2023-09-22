Top Trades and Landing Spots for Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos

0 of 5

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos surprised reporters during the first day of training camp on Wednesday by saying he hadn't had any discussions with management yet regarding a contract extension.

"To be honest, I'm disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard," said the 33-year-old. "It was something that I expressed at the end of last year that I wanted to get something done before training camp started."

In response, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said that he and his captain shared the goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Tampa Bay. However, there wouldn't be any contract talks until after this season, as he wants to evaluate the roster.

BriseBois indicated he wants Stamkos to finish his playing career with the Lightning. He also wants to ensure they can be a consistent Stanley Cup contender for the remainder of his captain's tenure with the club.

A center who's played at left wing in recent years, Stamkos is coming off an 84-point performance last season. He's earning an average annual value of $8.5 million on an eight-year contract with a full no-movement clause that expires at the end of this season. The 15-year NHL veteran is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next July.

Salary-cap space has been an issue for the Lightning in recent years. With $12.4 million in projected cap room for 2024-25 and 16 players under contract, BriseBois must invest those available dollars carefully. Stamkos accepted less than the market value when he signed his current contract. Given his age, he might have to accept a pay cut on a shorter deal.

However, Stamkos' comments raise the possibility of a standoff with management. Rumors of him getting moved to a contender could surface by the March 8 trade deadline if the Lightning's playoff hopes become derailed by injuries or a decline in team performance.

It would be difficult to find a suitable trade partner for Stamkos' contract in a season with so many teams carrying limited cap space. The Lightning would also set a high asking price for their captain. Interested clubs would probably prefer waiting for Stamkos to become a free agent in July.