B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for October 2023
Entering October, the NHL's training camp/preseason phase is ongoing, with the Oct. 10 start of the regular season fast approaching. It's also a period when trade rumors pick up as teams assess their weaknesses.
Trade activity has been sporadic since the league's 2023-24 calendar began on July 1 with a dozen trades leading up to Sept. 30. There could be more deals before meaningful play begins or in the early weeks of the regular-season schedule.
Several notable players appeared on our September Trade Block Big Board. They included Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and center Mark Scheifele.
None of those players, however, are on our October Big Board. Their respective clubs have indicated their intent to retain those players for the upcoming season. They could resurface in the rumor mill later in the schedule depending on their clubs' performances. For now, however, we consider them off the trade block.
But several players who appeared in media chatter as trade candidates during September have earned spots on our October trade board. They include Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture.
In compiling this ranking, we took into account such factors as a player's skill level, experience, contracts and the potential of getting traded. You can express your views on this topic in the B/R app's comment section.
8. Yaroslav Askarov, Nashville Predators
Chosen by the Nashville Predators in the first round (11th overall) of the 2020 NHL draft, Yaroslav Askarov appeared set to become their future starting goaltender. Heading into the 2023 draft, however, the 21-year-old Russian's name surfaced in the trade market.
On Sep. 20, The Tennessean's Paul Skrbina reported Predators general manager Barry Trotz said he'd had Askarov's name "out there" prior to the draft as he attempted to move up in the first-round order. "I was going, 'I got good goalies but I could use a young center man that could be dynamic'," Trotz said.
Nothing came of it and Askarov remains with the Predators. However, Trotz's willingness to move what he called his "best prospect" leaves open the possibility that he could entertain offers for the promising young netminder.
Askarov is in the second season of his three-year entry-level contract with an annual cap hit of $925,000. Last season was his first in North America, playing 48 games with the Predators' AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. He also got called up for one NHL game, dropping a 4-3 decision on Jan. 12 to the Montreal Canadiens.
With Juuse Saros as the Predators starter and Kevin Lankinen signed as his backup, Askarov could start this season in Milwaukee. NHL clubs seeking a promising young goalie, however, could be keeping tabs on his performance and his place in the Predators' goalie pecking order this season.
7. Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks
On Sept. 20, the Hockey News' Jeff Paterson reported Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said he believes his club is a contract or two away from freeing up a larger salary-cap cushion. Rutherford didn't cite which ones he'd like to move, but Paterson believes Tyler Myers' contract is among them.
Paterson observed that Myers and forwards Brock Boeser and Conor Garland have frequently surfaced in the rumor mill. Of the three, Myers is the only one whose contract expires at the end of this season. He carries a $6 million cap hit this year, of which $5 million was paid out in a signing bonus. He also has a 10-team no-trade clause.
With that signing bonus paid out, Myers' actual salary for the season is $1 million. On Sept. 11, TSN's Travis Yost suggested the possibility that the Canucks rearguard could be on the move.
On June 29, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli told Sportsnet 650 that he'd heard the Canucks and San Jose Sharks talked about Myers. Appearing on the Sekeres & Price podcast on Sept. 26, Seravalli said he believed the deal would've swapped Myers for winger Kevin Labanc, but the Canucks seem to have changed their minds.
The 6'8", 220-pound Myers is a big defenseman who logs over 20 minutes per game. Yost suggested a club with a deep blue line could insulate him and free up his offensive side. If the Canucks do put him on the trade block, he could also be a fit for clubs seeking defensive help that are also trying to remain close to the league cap minimum of $61.7 million.
6. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders
A lack of scoring punch last season contributed to the New York Islanders barely making the 2023 playoffs and bowing out in the first round. It also led to offseason speculation suggesting Jean-Gabriel Pageau could become a trade chip to land a scorer.
Pageau, 30, is in the fourth season of his six-year contract with the Islanders. He carries an average annual value of $5 million plus a 16-team no-trade list. A skilled two-way center, he finished fifth on the low-scoring Isles last season with 40 points.
Rumors in early July proposed Pageau be used to acquire Alex DeBrincat, but the Ottawa Senators traded him to the Detroit Red Wings. Another suggested offering him to the Boston Bruins for winger Jake DeBrusk. The speculation earned him the No. 5 spot on our August Big Board.
On Sep. 19, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz noted that Pageau had come up in this summer's rumor mill. Given the Islanders' glut of centers, Kurz speculated he could be shopped for a scoring winger if Bo Horvat remains at center this season.
Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello will patiently evaluate his roster this season as he always does. If he determines at some point that his club needs an offensive boost, Pageau could become their best trade chip to address the situation.
5. Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins
On Sept. 18, The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa raised one question for each Boston Bruins player this season. Among them was whether Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk had long-term futures in Boston.
Both players are slated to become unrestricted free agents next July. Of the two, DeBrusk seems more likely to stay put. Shinzawa noted the winger's apparent willingness to sign an extension. On Sept. 21, Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub reported Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is prepared to discuss a new deal with DeBrusk and his agent.
Meanwhile, there hasn't been much talk about a new contract for Grzelcyk, who carries an affordable cap hit of $3.7 million and lacks no-trade protection. Shinzawa considers him a very good defenseman but noted that the 29-year-old doesn't see time on the penalty kill, isn't likely to get power-play minutes this season and played sheltered five-on-five minutes.
In The Athletic's staff's Sept. 16 piece on each team's trade candidate for this season, Shinzawa listed Grzelcyk for the Bruins. On Sept. 27, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy cited a "Northeast-based NHL pro scout" claiming there are teams interested in the Bruins blueliner.
The Bruins could be willing to part with Grzelcyk if promising Mason Lohrei cracks the lineup. They could also use him as a trade chip later in the season if the need arises to address a roster issue. Barring injuries to their defense corps, his name could appear more frequently in the rumor mill leading up to the March 8 trade deadline.
4. Mathieu Joseph, Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators' efforts to sign restricted free-agent center Shane Pinto have stalled because of their lack of cap space. Pinto, 22 is coming off an entry-level contract and is due for a raise following his 20-goal rookie performance last season. However, the Senators have just $120,953 of cap space for the upcoming campaign.
On Sept.18, the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers inquired into Pinto's availability, but the Senators prefer to re-sign him. To do so, however, they must shed sufficient salary to create the room to get him under contract.
Mathieu Joseph could be a cost-cutting trade candidate. The 26-year-old winger is signed through 2025-26 with an average annual salary of $2.95 million and lacks no-trade protection.
On Sept. 26, TSN's Pierre LeBrun mentioned that Joseph had surfaced in the rumor mill. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Flyers had an interest, but they could seek a high-level draft pick or the first-rounder the Senators received from Detroit Red Wings in the Alex DeBrincat trade to bail outOttawa on the salary front. He also wondered if the San Jose Sharks might be interested.
Something's got to give soon if the Senators hope to get Pinto under contract by the start of the season. To clear the cap room needed to re-sign him, Joseph could be their best trade option.
3. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
Earlier in the offseason, John Gibson was a hot topic in the NHL rumor mill. Conflicting reports about the 30-year-old goaltender requesting a trade from the Anaheim Ducks placed him at No. 4 on our July Big Board.
On Sept. 17, the Hockey News' Matt Levine noted that Gibson doesn't really fit within the Ducks' rebuilding timeline. He believes it would make sense at some point for both sides to cut ties but for now, he remains their starting goaltender.
Gibson's contract may be the main obstacle on the path to a trade. He's signed through 2026-27 with an average annual cap hit of $6.4 million plus a 10-team no-trade clause. His goaltending stats have also suffered over the past two seasons backstopping a porous Ducks defense.
Speculation about a Gibson summer trade dried up over the remainder of the offseason. Nevertheless, on Sept. 8, The Athletic's Eric Duhatschek wondered if the Los Angeles Kings might target the Ducks netminder if their current goalie tandem of Cam Talbot and Pheonix Copley struggles this season.
Duhatschek dismissed the notion of the Ducks being unwilling to ship Gibson to the Kings. He believes the days when teams didn't make trades with division rivals are long gone. If the Kings get desperate enough and if the Ducks are keen to part ways with Gibson, perhaps a deal is possible between the clubs.
Nos. 2 and 1: Tomáš Hertl and Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks traded two of their best players in 2023, shipping Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26 and Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 6. Amid a full-fledged rebuild under general manager Mike Grier, other noteworthy veterans could become trade candidates.
Logan Couture and Tomáš Hertl could be among them. On Sep. 21, Grier told Bay Area News' Curtis Pashelka that if those two felt like they wanted to play somewhere else, he would listen and explore that option if it made sense for the club.
Both players have spent their entire NHL careers with the Sharks. Team captain Couture, 34, is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He's signed through 2026-27 with an average annual value of $8 million and a three-team trade list. He finished second among Sharks scorers last season with 67 points.
Hertl, 29, is in the second season of his eight-year contract. He's earned an AAV of $8.2 million and carries a full no-movement clause. He was third in team scoring with 63 points.
There's no indication from Grier that Couture or Hertl want out of San Jose. Given their contracts and the high number of teams with limited cap space for 2023-24, it's unlikely either player will be moved before the March trade deadline. Nevertheless, we can't dismiss the possibility of one or both hitting the trade block this season.
Stats via NHL.com with salary info and line combinations via CapFriendly.