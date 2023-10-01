B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for October 2023

2 of 7

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

On Sept. 20, the Hockey News' Jeff Paterson reported Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said he believes his club is a contract or two away from freeing up a larger salary-cap cushion. Rutherford didn't cite which ones he'd like to move, but Paterson believes Tyler Myers' contract is among them.

Paterson observed that Myers and forwards Brock Boeser and Conor Garland have frequently surfaced in the rumor mill. Of the three, Myers is the only one whose contract expires at the end of this season. He carries a $6 million cap hit this year, of which $5 million was paid out in a signing bonus. He also has a 10-team no-trade clause.

With that signing bonus paid out, Myers' actual salary for the season is $1 million. On Sept. 11, TSN's Travis Yost suggested the possibility that the Canucks rearguard could be on the move.

On June 29, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli told Sportsnet 650 that he'd heard the Canucks and San Jose Sharks talked about Myers. Appearing on the Sekeres & Price podcast on Sept. 26, Seravalli said he believed the deal would've swapped Myers for winger Kevin Labanc, but the Canucks seem to have changed their minds.