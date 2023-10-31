Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agent Rumors

3 of 5

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Contract negotiations between the Ottawa Senators and restricted free agent Shane Pinto took an unexpected twist last week when the 22-year-old center received a 41-game suspension for violating the NHL's wagering rules. The team has rescinded all contract offers to the Pinto camp amid his suspension.

The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported the earliest Pinto will return to the Senators is Jan. 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers. He believes the two sides were close to a two-year contract that would've paid the young center an average annual salary of $2 million before the suspension was handed down.

Garrioch thinks Pinto will accept his one-year qualifying offer of $874,500 to get the contract situation sorted out before he returns to action. However, The Athletic's Ian Mendes speculated that the Pinto camp could still attempt to negotiate for a better deal.

Mendes noted the suspension buys Senators general manager Pierre Dorion time to make a cost-cutting trade to free up room for Pinto's return in January. He pointed out that Mathieu Joseph, Dominik Kubalik and Erik Brannstrom had been mentioned as trade candidates.

Buy or Sell: Buy