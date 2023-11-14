Eight Coaching Candidates Poised to Be Texas A&M's Next Head Coach

3 of 8

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

At this point, what's not to like?

In his second year of coaching, Dan Lanning is 19-4 with Oregon. The 37-year-old oversaw the Georgia defense—one of the greatest we've seen—before taking the job in Eugene prior to the 2022 season.

Since then, he's looked like one of the best young coaches in college football. Oregon is currently No. 1 nationally in scoring offense and No. 12 nationally in scoring defense. While there is still plenty of work to do, the Ducks could be primed for a playoff run if the season plays out accordingly.

As it relates to A&M, Lanning's experience in the SEC as both a coach and recruiter is a valued asset. In the last two years, he's also taken to being a head coach with a major program with relative ease.

Let's be clear about this: The Aggies have to call Lanning.