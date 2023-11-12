CFB

    Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 12 AP Poll

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

      UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates by holding up three fingers after scoring a second half touchdown during the Michigan Wolverines versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      With another round of games in the books, the postseason bowl landscape doesn't look a whole lot different heading into Week 12.

      Ohio State and Georgia both prevailed in blowouts, the latter slicing No. 9 Ole Miss apart to the tune of 52 points and 611 total yards. Michigan earned its biggest win of the year, going on the road and taking down No. 10 Penn State. Florida State staved off an upset bid from Miami to remain unbeaten.

      Washington, Oregon, Texas and Alabama all came out on top, too, to stay in the College Football Playoff picture.

      Here's how the CFP and New Year's Six bowls could shake out following a weekend that featured some big results but few surprises.

    Week 12 AP Top 25

      COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 11: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammate Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
      Ben Jackson/Getty Images

      1. Georgia

      2. Michigan

      3. Ohio State

      4. Florida State

      5. Washington

      6. Oregon

      7. Texas

      8. Alabama

      9. Louisville

      10. Oregon State

      11. Missouri

      12. Penn State

      13. Ole Miss

      14. Oklahoma

      15. LSU

      16. Utah

      17. Tulane

      18. James Madison

      19. Arizona

      20. Notre Dame

      21. Tennessee

      22. North Carolina

      23. Kansas State

      24. Oklahoma State

      25. Liberty

    Bowl Projections

      SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 14: Washington (WR) #1 Rome Odunze and Oregon's (DB) #6 Jahlil Florence during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks on October 14, 2023 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      College Football Playoff

      Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

      Sugar Bowl (January 1): No .1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon

      New Years' Six

      Cotton Bowl (December 29): Texas vs. Ole Miss

      Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Penn State

      Orange Bowl (December 30): Ohio State vs. Louisville

      Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Washington vs. Tulane

      Three of the four playoff slots could be pretty straightforward. Georgia and Florida State are reasonably strong bets to win their respective conferences, and whoever wins between Ohio State and Michigan on Nov. 25 might be in regardless of what happens in the Big Ten title game.

      The race for the No. 4 seed could be fascinating, though.

      Washington is a shoo-in if it can run the table. Right now, the Huskies defense isn't inspiring a wealth of confidence toward that aim.

      Kalen DeBoer's squad has allowed an average of 34.3 points over its last three games. On Saturday, Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes went 17-of-30 for a season-high 267 yards along with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

      Before a rematch with Oregon happens in the Pac-12 championship game, Washington has to pass difficult tests against Oregon State and Washington State. Neither of those games is a gimme.

      Should the Huskies falter, a one-loss Oregon probably vaults into No. 4.

      But a one-loss Big 12 champion Texas would have something to say about that. Would Alabama leapfrog the Longhorns by beating Georgia for the SEC title despite having a head-to-head defeat? Could a one-loss Ohio State or Michigan have a case?

      The next few weeks could bring some real chaos to the CFP picture.

