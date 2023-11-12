Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 12 AP Poll

Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 12 AP PollNovember 12, 2023
With another round of games in the books, the postseason bowl landscape doesn't look a whole lot different heading into Week 12.
Ohio State and Georgia both prevailed in blowouts, the latter slicing No. 9 Ole Miss apart to the tune of 52 points and 611 total yards. Michigan earned its biggest win of the year, going on the road and taking down No. 10 Penn State. Florida State staved off an upset bid from Miami to remain unbeaten.
Washington, Oregon, Texas and Alabama all came out on top, too, to stay in the College Football Playoff picture.
Here's how the CFP and New Year's Six bowls could shake out following a weekend that featured some big results but few surprises.
Week 12 AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Louisville
10. Oregon State
11. Missouri
12. Penn State
13. Ole Miss
14. Oklahoma
15. LSU
16. Utah
17. Tulane
18. James Madison
19. Arizona
20. Notre Dame
21. Tennessee
22. North Carolina
23. Kansas State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Liberty
Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff
Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State
Sugar Bowl (January 1): No .1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon
New Years' Six
Cotton Bowl (December 29): Texas vs. Ole Miss
Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Penn State
Orange Bowl (December 30): Ohio State vs. Louisville
Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Washington vs. Tulane
Three of the four playoff slots could be pretty straightforward. Georgia and Florida State are reasonably strong bets to win their respective conferences, and whoever wins between Ohio State and Michigan on Nov. 25 might be in regardless of what happens in the Big Ten title game.
The race for the No. 4 seed could be fascinating, though.
Washington is a shoo-in if it can run the table. Right now, the Huskies defense isn't inspiring a wealth of confidence toward that aim.
Kalen DeBoer's squad has allowed an average of 34.3 points over its last three games. On Saturday, Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes went 17-of-30 for a season-high 267 yards along with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Before a rematch with Oregon happens in the Pac-12 championship game, Washington has to pass difficult tests against Oregon State and Washington State. Neither of those games is a gimme.
Should the Huskies falter, a one-loss Oregon probably vaults into No. 4.
But a one-loss Big 12 champion Texas would have something to say about that. Would Alabama leapfrog the Longhorns by beating Georgia for the SEC title despite having a head-to-head defeat? Could a one-loss Ohio State or Michigan have a case?
The next few weeks could bring some real chaos to the CFP picture.