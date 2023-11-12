Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 12 AP Poll

2 of 2

Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

Sugar Bowl (January 1): No .1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon

New Years' Six

Cotton Bowl (December 29): Texas vs. Ole Miss

Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Penn State

Orange Bowl (December 30): Ohio State vs. Louisville

Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Washington vs. Tulane

Three of the four playoff slots could be pretty straightforward. Georgia and Florida State are reasonably strong bets to win their respective conferences, and whoever wins between Ohio State and Michigan on Nov. 25 might be in regardless of what happens in the Big Ten title game.

The race for the No. 4 seed could be fascinating, though.

Washington is a shoo-in if it can run the table. Right now, the Huskies defense isn't inspiring a wealth of confidence toward that aim.

Kalen DeBoer's squad has allowed an average of 34.3 points over its last three games. On Saturday, Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes went 17-of-30 for a season-high 267 yards along with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Before a rematch with Oregon happens in the Pac-12 championship game, Washington has to pass difficult tests against Oregon State and Washington State. Neither of those games is a gimme.

Should the Huskies falter, a one-loss Oregon probably vaults into No. 4.

But a one-loss Big 12 champion Texas would have something to say about that. Would Alabama leapfrog the Longhorns by beating Georgia for the SEC title despite having a head-to-head defeat? Could a one-loss Ohio State or Michigan have a case?