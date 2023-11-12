College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 11

2 of 6

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After 12 straight seasons with three or fewer wins, it finally looked like the Kansas Jayhawks football program had it going last season when they started the year 5-0 and made an appearance in the AP poll for the first time since 2009.

However, they went just 1-7 the rest of the way to finish with a losing record once again.

With a 7-2 start, the Jayhawks have already improved on last year's win total, and a 38-33 victory over Oklahoma on Oct. 28 to hand the Sooners their first loss of the season once again thrust them into the national picture.

A follow-up victory over Iowa State last weekend moved them up to No. 19 in the latest AP poll, and there was a reasonable path to a 10-win season with a trio of unranked teams in Texas Tech, Kansas State and Cincinnati on the slate to close out the regular season.

That momentum skidded to a halt on Saturday with a 16-13 loss to Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders built a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Kansas stormed back with 13 unanswered points behind a 60-yard rushing touchdown from Devin Neal and a pair of field goals.