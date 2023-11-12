Jalen Milroe, Alabama vs. Carson Beck, Georgia Set for 2023 SEC Championship Game

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 SEC Championship is set.

Jalen Milroe and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Carson Beck and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs for the conference title on Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama clinched a berth in the championship game with a 49-21 win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide improved to 9-1 with Saturday's win and clinched the SEC West. It marked the team's eighth straight victory behind another strong performance from Milroe.

Milroe completed 15 of 22 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, in addition to rushing for 36 yards and three scores. He became the first player in school history to throw and rush for three touchdowns in a single game.

Alabama has turned things around since a Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns in part thanks to Milroe's growth under center. The Crimson Tide now find themselves in the thick of the College Football Playoff race and they'll have to beat Chattanooga and Auburn to close out the season and keep those hopes alive.

This is the 10th time in the Nick Saban era that the Crimson Tide will represent the SEC West in the conference title game, and they'll look to improve upon their 8-1 record in those games with a win over Georgia.

As for the Bulldogs, they have been destined for a berth in the SEC title game since the early stages of the season. Georgia entered Saturday's game with a 9-0 record and already clinched a berth in the championship thanks to Missouri's win over Tennessee.

This marks the second SEC title game appearance in three seasons for Georgia. It is also the third since 2018 to feature both the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.