Michigan's Blake Corum Dedicates Win over PSU to Jim Harbaugh: 'We Did It for Him'

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh may not have been on the sidelines for Michigan's Week 11 victory over Penn State, but that doesn't mean that his presence wasn't felt by his team.

The Wolverines' 24-15 win over the Nittany Lions was defined by the ground attack, as the team had 227 total yards, and workhorse running back Blake Corum had 145 yards with two touchdowns.

Corum said that the team's effort was dedicated to their coach, who was suspended for the rest of the regular season as a result of the NCAA's probe into an alleged sign-stealing scheme.

Corum wasn't the only Wolverine to show support for Harbaugh, as a sign stating "Free Jim" was displayed on the sideline after the game.

Harbaugh traveled with the team to Penn State and filed a temporary restraining order in an attempt to coach in the game, but the official ruling was "no order will be signed at this time," per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The Wolverines' victory Saturday improved the team's record to 10-0, and they continue to look like a contender to push for a national championship. Michigan is looking to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season and reach the title game for the first time since the playoff's inception in 2014.

Corum has been a major factor on the previous two Wolverine teams that reached the playoff and has praised Harbaugh in the past for his guidance and leadership. This is the second stretch of the season that the Wolverines have not had Harbaugh on the sidelines, but the implications for these games are much more significant than they were at the start of the year.