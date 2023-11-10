Jim Harbaugh's 3-Game Sideline Suspension amid Michigan Probe Confuses CFB Fans

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

College football fans who have been waiting for the Big Ten to punish Michigan for the school's alleged sign-stealing scheme were left confused by the conference's Friday decision.

The Big Ten will suspend coach Jim Harbaugh for the last three games of the 2023 regular season, but Harbaugh can still attend practices and "other football team activities."

The conference's statement said the three-game suspension was due to Michigan "conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition."

The Big Ten did not specifically say Harbaugh, who has claimed he had no knowledge of the scheme, had violated conference sportsmanship policy.

Michigan responded to the suspension with a firmly-worded statement, noting it would seek a court order to overturn the ruling.

The decision led to mixed reaction from college football fans.

The announcement was made fewer than 24 hours before Michigan's Week 10 kickoff against Penn State.

The Wolverines were already in the air by the time the Big Ten released the announcement, per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

Fans offered some creative suggestions for what Harbaugh could be doing this Saturday instead of coaching Michigan.

Under the rules of the Big Ten suspension, Harbaugh "shall not be present at the game venue" either Saturday at Penn State, November 18 at Maryland or versus Ohio State on November 25.

As of now, he would be able to return for the postseason if the Wolverines are able to qualify for the final four-team CFP.