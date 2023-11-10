Jim Harbaugh's 3-Game Sideline Suspension amid Michigan Probe Confuses CFB Fans

Jim Harbaugh's 3-Game Sideline Suspension amid Michigan Probe Confuses CFB FansNovember 10, 2023
College football fans who have been waiting for the Big Ten to punish Michigan for the school's alleged sign-stealing scheme were left confused by the conference's Friday decision.
The Big Ten will suspend coach Jim Harbaugh for the last three games of the 2023 regular season, but Harbaugh can still attend practices and "other football team activities."
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The Big Ten suspends <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Michigan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Michigan</a> coach Jim Harbaugh from coaching the final three regular season games for violations of the sportsmanship policy... but weirdly allows him to coach in practice 🤷🏻♂️. <br><br>Official statement: <a href="https://t.co/zp34LDLSPb">https://t.co/zp34LDLSPb</a>
Pete Thamel @PeteThamel
Important passage to explain why the Big10 decided to punish Michigan: "Notably, the University's November 8 response does not deny that the impermissible scheme occurred. Instead, it offers only procedural and technical arguments designed to delay accountability." <a href="https://t.co/Wy0wWBuyJw">pic.twitter.com/Wy0wWBuyJw</a>
The conference's statement said the three-game suspension was due to Michigan "conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition."
The Big Ten did not specifically say Harbaugh, who has claimed he had no knowledge of the scheme, had violated conference sportsmanship policy.
Michigan responded to the suspension with a firmly-worded statement, noting it would seek a court order to overturn the ruling.
The decision led to mixed reaction from college football fans.
The announcement was made fewer than 24 hours before Michigan's Week 10 kickoff against Penn State.
The Wolverines were already in the air by the time the Big Ten released the announcement, per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.
Zach Shaw @_ZachShaw
Also, regardless of what the NCAA officially decides on all this, the Big Ten keeping Michigan fully in the dark, then dropping a three-game suspension at 3:45 pm on a federal holiday Friday 20 hours before a top-10 road matchup is an all-time punk move. <a href="https://t.co/AKjT51QFm7">https://t.co/AKjT51QFm7</a>
Fans offered some creative suggestions for what Harbaugh could be doing this Saturday instead of coaching Michigan.
Under the rules of the Big Ten suspension, Harbaugh "shall not be present at the game venue" either Saturday at Penn State, November 18 at Maryland or versus Ohio State on November 25.
As of now, he would be able to return for the postseason if the Wolverines are able to qualify for the final four-team CFP.
Saturday's game presents one of the most critical matchups of the season for the undefeated Wolverines, who are for the first time playing a ranked opponent. They will be doing it without Harbaugh unless Michigan decides to challenge the ruling with an action like a temporary restraining order.