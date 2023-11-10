X

    Jim Harbaugh's 3-Game Sideline Suspension amid Michigan Probe Confuses CFB Fans

    Julia StumbaughNovember 10, 2023

    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first half while playing the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    College football fans who have been waiting for the Big Ten to punish Michigan for the school's alleged sign-stealing scheme were left confused by the conference's Friday decision.

    The Big Ten will suspend coach Jim Harbaugh for the last three games of the 2023 regular season, but Harbaugh can still attend practices and "other football team activities."

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The Big Ten suspends <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Michigan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Michigan</a> coach Jim Harbaugh from coaching the final three regular season games for violations of the sportsmanship policy... but weirdly allows him to coach in practice 🤷🏻‍♂️. <br><br>Official statement: <a href="https://t.co/zp34LDLSPb">https://t.co/zp34LDLSPb</a>

    Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

    Important passage to explain why the Big10 decided to punish Michigan: "Notably, the University's November 8 response does not deny that the impermissible scheme occurred. Instead, it offers only procedural and technical arguments designed to delay accountability." <a href="https://t.co/Wy0wWBuyJw">pic.twitter.com/Wy0wWBuyJw</a>

    The conference's statement said the three-game suspension was due to Michigan "conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition."

    The Big Ten did not specifically say Harbaugh, who has claimed he had no knowledge of the scheme, had violated conference sportsmanship policy.

    Michigan responded to the suspension with a firmly-worded statement, noting it would seek a court order to overturn the ruling.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Statement from the University of Michigan: <a href="https://t.co/QcYzBZkXPn">pic.twitter.com/QcYzBZkXPn</a>

    The decision led to mixed reaction from college football fans.

    Yahoo Sports College Football @YahooSportsCFB

    <a href="https://t.co/jekmbELtx3">pic.twitter.com/jekmbELtx3</a>

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    If we're serious about some immediate punishment, make Jim Harbaugh coach Iowa's offense.

    Heather Dinich @CFBHeather

    So … if my sportswriter math is right, Harbaugh will have been suspended for half of the regular season games this fall for two different reasons. Right? Ok. Good talk.

    The announcement was made fewer than 24 hours before Michigan's Week 10 kickoff against Penn State.

    The Wolverines were already in the air by the time the Big Ten released the announcement, per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Source: The Michigan team is still currently flying and has not received any communication from the Big Ten Conference office.

    Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy

    Big Ten worried about Michigan's "competitive advantage" w/sign-stealing allegations, yet the league suspending a head coach less than 24 hours before kickoff isn't a big "competitive advantage" for Penn State? Major lack of leadership by B1G

    Drew Hallett @DrewCHallett

    The Big Ten announcing its suspension of Jim Harbaugh just before 4:00 p.m. as Michigan is flying to face a top-10 team on the road says it all.

    Zach Shaw @_ZachShaw

    Also, regardless of what the NCAA officially decides on all this, the Big Ten keeping Michigan fully in the dark, then dropping a three-game suspension at 3:45 pm on a federal holiday Friday 20 hours before a top-10 road matchup is an all-time punk move. <a href="https://t.co/AKjT51QFm7">https://t.co/AKjT51QFm7</a>

    Fans offered some creative suggestions for what Harbaugh could be doing this Saturday instead of coaching Michigan.

    Lucy Rohden @lucy_rohden

    The harbaugh's should do a little parent trap situation so John can coach Michigan and Jim can coach the ravens

    Frank Caliendo @FrankCaliendo

    Jim Harbaugh should go sit in the stands at the Michigan State vs Ohio State game this Saturday

    Bunkie Perkins @BunkiePerkins

    They should let Harbaugh coach against Penn State if he is willing to do so from the plane as it circles overhead.

    Under the rules of the Big Ten suspension, Harbaugh "shall not be present at the game venue" either Saturday at Penn State, November 18 at Maryland or versus Ohio State on November 25.

    As of now, he would be able to return for the postseason if the Wolverines are able to qualify for the final four-team CFP.

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    Anything short of a postseason ban is a win for Michigan tbh. They'll act outraged, but should be thrilled with this outcome.

    Alex F 🌈 @SECblog

    Michigan fans should be praising the Big Ten, not raging against it. Sure their figurehead has now been banned from the sideline on gamedays, but he wants to leave anyway. <br><br>Also, the B1G didn't ban them from postseason play.

    Saturday's game presents one of the most critical matchups of the season for the undefeated Wolverines, who are for the first time playing a ranked opponent. They will be doing it without Harbaugh unless Michigan decides to challenge the ruling with an action like a temporary restraining order.