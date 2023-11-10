ESPN College Gameday 2023: Location, TV Schedule and Week 11 Predictions

ESPN College Gameday 2023: Location, TV Schedule and Week 11 PredictionsNovember 10, 2023
The ESPN College Gameday crew rolls into Athens, Georgia Saturday for a Week 11 showdown between the No. 2 Bulldogs and No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels.
A game with playoff and potentially championship implications, it should be one of the more intriguing and important games on the schedule.
Can Kirby Smart and Co. get past their toughest challenge yet in pursuit of a third national title or will Ole Miss play spoiler and send the Bulldogs to a shocking defeat?
Find out with this preview of Saturday's battle and where you can check out the College Gameday coverage.
College Gameday Information
Location: Athens, Georgia
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Panel: Reece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee
Top 25 Schedule
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Michigan State (7:30 p.m., NBC)
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (7:00 p.m., ESPN)
No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State (12:00 p.m., FOX)
No. 4 Florida State vs. Miami (FL) (3:30 p.m., ABC)
No. 5 Washington vs. No. 18 Utah (3:30 p.m., FOX)
No. 6 Oregon vs. USC (10:30 p.m., FOX)
No. 7 Texas at TCU (7:30 p.m., ABC)
No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky (12:00 p.m., ESPN)
No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri (3:30 p.m., CBS)
No. 15 Oklahoma State at UCF (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
No. 16 Kansas vs. Texas Tech (12:00 p.m., FS1)
No. 17 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (7:00 p.m., FOX)
No. 19 LSU vs. Florida (7:30 p.m., SECN)
No. 21 Arizona at Colorado (2:00 p.m., PAC12 Network)
No. 22 Iowa vs. Rutgers (3:30 p.m., BTN)
No. 23 Tulane vs. Tulsa (12:00 p.m., ESPN2)
No. 24 North Carolina vs. Duke (8:00 p.m., ACCN)
No. 25 Kansas State vs. Baylor (3:00 p.m., Big 12/ESPN+)
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Preview
For the first time in the long, illustrious histories of both schools, the Georgia Bulldogs will battle the Ole Miss Rebels with both teams ranked in the top 10.
A win and the Bulldogs are SEC East champs for the third year in a row. The Rebels, though, hope to play spoilers while simultaneously upending the national title conversation in college football.
To do so, they can attempt to exploit an uncharacteristically leaky run defense, which is giving up 3.73 yards per carry and is not at all reminiscent of the last two seasons when it was nearly impossible to forge ahead against that unit.
Georgia will rely on Carson Beck, their junior quarterback in the midst of his first season as a starter. The young signal-caller has developed into one of the nation's premier players and will likely find himself in contention for the Heisman trophy, especially if he shows up and shows out against the Rebels.
He is a smart player, does not turn the ball over, and is completing 72.2 percent of his passes. Against Ole Miss, he should continue to build momentum for himself.
It will be a tough match-up for the two-time defending champs but a home game in Athens, with the opportunity to secure the SEC East title and potentially reassume the No. 1 spot in the rankings should be all the motivation Kirby Smart and his team needs to get past their toughest test to date.
Ole Miss will play hard, but the Bulldogs dominate down the stretch.
Prediction: Georgia