ESPN College Gameday 2023: Location, TV Schedule and Week 11 Predictions

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

For the first time in the long, illustrious histories of both schools, the Georgia Bulldogs will battle the Ole Miss Rebels with both teams ranked in the top 10.

A win and the Bulldogs are SEC East champs for the third year in a row. The Rebels, though, hope to play spoilers while simultaneously upending the national title conversation in college football.

To do so, they can attempt to exploit an uncharacteristically leaky run defense, which is giving up 3.73 yards per carry and is not at all reminiscent of the last two seasons when it was nearly impossible to forge ahead against that unit.

Georgia will rely on Carson Beck, their junior quarterback in the midst of his first season as a starter. The young signal-caller has developed into one of the nation's premier players and will likely find himself in contention for the Heisman trophy, especially if he shows up and shows out against the Rebels.

He is a smart player, does not turn the ball over, and is completing 72.2 percent of his passes. Against Ole Miss, he should continue to build momentum for himself.

It will be a tough match-up for the two-time defending champs but a home game in Athens, with the opportunity to secure the SEC East title and potentially reassume the No. 1 spot in the rankings should be all the motivation Kirby Smart and his team needs to get past their toughest test to date.

Ole Miss will play hard, but the Bulldogs dominate down the stretch.