X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    MLB Rumors: Ron Washington's Angels Staff to Include Torii Hunter, Chili Davis, More

    Doric SamNovember 9, 2023

    FILE - Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) reaches for a ball before a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. The Los Angeles Angels have hired Washington to be their new manager. The 71-year-old Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664–611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlanta’s third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

    After Ron Washington was hired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, he reportedly plans on putting together a diverse coaching staff.

    According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Washington plans to hire former MLB star outfielder Torii Hunter as first base coach, Chili Davis as hitting coach, Eric Young Sr. as third base coach, Clint Hurdle as bench coach and Ryan Goins as infield coach.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.