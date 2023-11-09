MLB Rumors: Ron Washington's Angels Staff to Include Torii Hunter, Chili Davis, More

AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

After Ron Washington was hired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, he reportedly plans on putting together a diverse coaching staff.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Washington plans to hire former MLB star outfielder Torii Hunter as first base coach, Chili Davis as hitting coach, Eric Young Sr. as third base coach, Clint Hurdle as bench coach and Ryan Goins as infield coach.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.