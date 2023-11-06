MLB Rumors: Angels Eye Torii Hunter, Tim Salmon, Darin Erstad for Manager Job

Elsa/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels' list of potential candidates to become the team's new manager has been revealed.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Angels are planning on interviewing former players such as Torii Hunter, Tim Salmon, and Darin Erstad.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post also revealed that Los Angeles will consider Buck Showalter, Ron Washington, Gary DiSarcina, Benji Gil, and Ray Montgomery to fill the role of the team's new skipper.

Despite his lack of experience as a manger, Hunter has begun to look like one of the top candidates to fill the role. Team owner Arte Moreno is reportedly a big fan of the former two-time Silver Slugger, via Nightengale.

"Torii Hunter, the five-time All Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner, has emerged as a candidate to fill the Los Angeles Angels' managerial vacancy. Hunter spent five years playing for the Angels and is tremendously regarded by owner Arte Moreno for his leadership and baseball acumen."

Hunter spent time with the Angels from 2008-12, making two All-Star appearances. He finished his 19-year career with 353 home runs, 1,391 RBIs, and nine Gold Glove awards.

If the Angels want to go with a candidate that has more experience in the role, Buck Showalter could be the man for the job. Showalter has already expressed interest in the vacancy, according to Mike Puma of The New York Post.

He's won Manager of the Year four times throughout his 22-year career, with the most recent award coming after his 2022 season guiding the New York Mets. The Mets won 101 games that year, the second-highest total in franchise history.

However, both he and New York parted ways after a disappointing 2023 season that resulted in a fourth-place finish in the NL East.