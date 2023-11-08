Report: Michigan Responds to Big Ten Notice; Objects to Discipline on Jim Harbaugh

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Michigan has responded to the Big Ten's notice of discipline on Wednesday.

As Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger reported, the school objects to the idea that head coach Jim Harbaugh should be punished due to a lack of evidence while noting the commissioner doesn't have the authority to levy punishment:

Michigan believes the Big Ten is acting "prematurely," per Wetzel.

"The conference should act cautiously when setting precedent given the reality that in-person scouting, collusion among opponents, and other questionable practices may well be far more prevalent than believed," Michigan added in its 10-page letter, via Dellenger.

ESPN's Pete Thamel previously reported the Big Ten is unlikely to levy any kind of punishment against Michigan on Wednesday, as its leadership wants to "take time to absorb Michigan's response."

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten sent a letter to Michigan on Monday, informing it that it could face disciplinary action due to the football program engaging in alleged illegal off-campus scouting and signal stealing.

Last month, ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Thamel reported that then-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions purchased tickets to more than 30 games involving 11 different Big Ten schools over the past three years, as well as tickets to games involving Michigan's potential College Football Playoff opponents.

Stalions reportedly purchased the tickets under his own name and forwarded them to at least three different people as part of the alleged sign-stealing operation.

Per Schlabach and Thamel, one Big Ten school used stadium surveillance to produce video evidence of a person sitting in a seat Stalions purchased holding up their smartphone for the entirety of a game and seemingly filming the home team's sideline.

All of the tickets purchased by Stalions reportedly involved teams Michigan had on its schedule, but none of the games involved Michigan.

Stalions, who was suspended with pay last month, resigned from his position this month amid an investigation into his alleged scouting violations.

A former Division III player and coach told ESPN's Dan Murphy that Stalions paid him to attend three Big Ten games and film the sidelines of the Wolverines' future opponents.

Additionally, Central Michigan University is conducting an investigation to determine whether Stalions was on the sidelines in CMU gear for the team's 2023 season-opening game against Michigan State, whom the Wolverines faced last month.

Harbaugh, who served a school-imposed three-game suspension earlier this season for alleged violations during the COVID-19 dead period, has denied having any hand in or knowledge of the off-campus scouting and sign-stealing operation.

After winning the Big Ten, reaching the CFP and finishing 13-1 last season, the Wolverines are off to a 9-0 start this season, and they are ranked third in the CFP rankings behind only Ohio State and Georgia.