Potential Disaster Scenarios for Top 5 College Football Playoff Teams

The Obvious Disaster: Two Losses

Michigan is the most logical two-loss candidate on paper. Penn State and Ohio State are both Top 10 teams, after all.

Given how thoroughly the Wolverines have dominated this season, it probably won't happen. Finding two setbacks does not require mental gymnastics, though.

The Next Disaster: Losing to Ohio State

Yes, the elephant in the room is potential discipline in regard to the sign-stealing controversy. The outcome is unclear, but the Big Ten could decide to suspend head coach Jim Harbaugh before the NCAA investigation is complete. (If that happens, a legal battle may follow. Because of that, who knows if the punishment would be served this season anyway.)

That uncertainty aside, the Wolverines must defeat their nemesis once again. Ohio State, which hosts Michigan State and Minnesota before then, is likely to carry an 11-0 mark into The Game. The Buckeyes could put themselves in the CFP with a victory over U-M and a Big Ten title.