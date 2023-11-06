Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Receive Formal Discipline Notification from Big Ten

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan has received a formal notification from the Big Ten that it is "likely to be subjected to disciplinary action" amid the recent sign-stealing scandal, as ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported:

Despite the latest step, any punishment against head coach Jim Harbaugh won't be an easy path for the league. It is expected that there'll be a legal battle if there's a punitive suspension handed to Harbaugh, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was considering his options and a a resolution was expected by the end of the week. Though it is unclear when the league's official ruling will be made public.

Monday's formal notification is in line with the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy. The rule states the league has to notify any institution of incoming punishment as early as possible.

The individual or institution is then provided a "reasonable chance" to respond, per Thamel.

While it appears that the Big Ten's ruling is imminent, the NCAA's investigation will take longer. Auerbach reported that the organization is still following up on leads and that a final decision is not expected prior to the end of the current season.

Athletic director Warde Manuel won't attend this week's College Football Playoff committee meeting as a result of the investigation, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

Auerbach also reported that Michigan could take legal action if Petitti decides to suspend Harbaugh indefinitely before the NCAA completes its investigation.

However, Thamel said that the Big Ten believes it is well within its rights to do so thanks to the sportsmanship policy.

"The most telling sign that the Big Ten, which would take action immediately, it would come under the league's sportsmanship policy," Thamel said while appearing on ESPN's "College GameDay" over the weekend. "The most telling sign that could happen is that Tony Petitti told his athletic directors this week that he's been engaged with the NCAA, which is an important step in getting a facts set in this case. He's spoken with athletic directors, he's spoken with the presidents, he's spoken with the coaches, and the next steps appear that there will be some type of punishment for Michigan.

"The most likely scenario here is some type of suspension for Jim Harbaugh. ... In the upcoming days, we're going to find out whether the Big Ten will punish Jim Harbaugh, what that will be and how long that will be, potentially."

Things aren't exactly shining in Harbaugh's favor at the moment, following the resignation of Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who is at the center of the NCAA's investigation.