Report: NCAA Findings Don't Link Michigan's Jim Harbaugh to Sign-Stealing Allegations

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is not being implicated by the NCAA in the alleged sign-stealing scandal at Michigan.

According to Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, "The NCAA's findings do not connect the in-person scouting and recording of opponents' sidelines to Harbaugh, sources say, an absence of evidence essential to a potential lawsuit from the school and coach against the league."

However, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is reportedly considering a multi-game suspension for Harbaugh and "has faced internal pressure from league coaches and administrators to take action against the Wolverines before the NCAA investigation has completed," per Yahoo's report.

Petitti and a number of Big Ten athletic directors and presidents have spent the past two weeks discussing potential punishments, which would fall under the purview of the sportsmanship policy, granting the commissioner the right to take punitive action for potential infractions that threaten the "integrity of competition" within the "competitive arena."

According to Yahoo Sports, both Michigan and Harbaugh are expected to take legal action against the Big Ten if any suspension for the head coach is levied.

At the center of the scandal is former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions, who Michigan reportedly fired last week after he allegedly performed in-person scouting at games involving future Wolverines' opponents in an effort to steal their signs.

Stalions said publicly that he resigned:

Michigan reportedly may be on the other side of a sign-stealing scandal as well, as a former employee from a Big Ten football program told the Associated Press that "it was his job to steal signs and he was given details from multiple league schools to compile a spreadsheet of play-calling signals used by Michigan last year."

That person told the AP he shared both the spreadsheet and "screenshots of text-message exchanges with staffers at other Big Ten schools" with Michigan.

Harbaugh and his Wolverines program remain embattled with the NCAA on an entirely separate manner, as the head coach is being investigated for potential recruiting violations.