RG3 on Caleb Williams Appearing to Cry in Video: NFL Teams Would Be Lucky to Have QB

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

USC star Caleb Williams was overcome with emotion after his team's 52-42 loss to Washington on Saturday night.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner sought out his family in the first row along the Trojans sideline.

ESPN's Robert Griffin III thought the moment reflected well on Williams and showed why "any NFL team would be lucky to have him as their QB":

The full ramifications of the defeat appeared to be weighing on the junior quarterback.

The Trojans were basically eliminated from College Football Playoff contention before Saturday night, and suffering a second defeat in conference play is a massive blow to their hopes of competing for a Pac-12 title. For Williams, his Heisman Trophy campaign is in tatters despite going 27-of-35 for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Washington.

This season is in all likelihood Williams' last shot at winning a national title or joining Archie Griffin as a two-time Heisman honoree.

His father has entertained the idea the decorated signal-caller could put off the NFL for another year, an outcome that's at least plausible after the dawn of the NIL era. Williams could stick around in Los Angeles without sacrificing too much financially.