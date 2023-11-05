X

    RG3 on Caleb Williams Appearing to Cry in Video: NFL Teams Would Be Lucky to Have QB

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21, 2023: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams stays loose during a timeout in the 34-32 loss to Utah at LA Memorial Coliseum on October 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    USC star Caleb Williams was overcome with emotion after his team's 52-42 loss to Washington on Saturday night.

    The reigning Heisman Trophy winner sought out his family in the first row along the Trojans sideline.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Caleb Williams was emotional after USC's loss to Washington <a href="https://t.co/6SzGP9Cn4h">pic.twitter.com/6SzGP9Cn4h</a>

    ESPN's Robert Griffin III thought the moment reflected well on Williams and showed why "any NFL team would be lucky to have him as their QB":

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Watching Caleb Williams sobbing with his family after losing the game will BREAK YOUR HEART. This young man pours his heart out for his team EVERY TIME he plays. Any NFL team would be lucky to have him as their QB and this emotion shows how much this game means to him. <a href="https://twitter.com/CALEBcsw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CALEBcsw</a> <a href="https://t.co/BLBBE9IvG9">pic.twitter.com/BLBBE9IvG9</a>

    The full ramifications of the defeat appeared to be weighing on the junior quarterback.

    The Trojans were basically eliminated from College Football Playoff contention before Saturday night, and suffering a second defeat in conference play is a massive blow to their hopes of competing for a Pac-12 title. For Williams, his Heisman Trophy campaign is in tatters despite going 27-of-35 for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Washington.

    This season is in all likelihood Williams' last shot at winning a national title or joining Archie Griffin as a two-time Heisman honoree.

    His father has entertained the idea the decorated signal-caller could put off the NFL for another year, an outcome that's at least plausible after the dawn of the NIL era. Williams could stick around in Los Angeles without sacrificing too much financially.

    Spurning the pros will be tough, however, when he's widely considered one of the top players available in the 2024 draft class. He ranked second behind Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in Bleacher Report's most recent big board and went No. 2 overall to thee Chicago Bears in B/R's mock draft.

