    Caleb Williams' Father: USC QB Could Return If 2024 NFL Draft Landing Spot Isn't Good

    Adam WellsSeptember 6, 2023

    Even though Caleb Williams is the consensus favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, USC's star quarterback may not be so eager to turn pro if he doesn't like the situation he would be walking into.

    Carl Williams, Caleb's father, told Sam Schube of GQ that his son could return to school if he feels uncomfortable with the team that might select him:

    "The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he'd almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards," he says. "The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league—because of their desire for parity—gets the first pick. So it's the gift and the curse. I mean, I've talked to Archie Manning—his career was shot because he went to a horrible organization. I've talked to Lincoln [Riley], and Kyler [Murray] struggled because of where he was drafted. Baker [Mayfield] struggled mightily because of where he was drafted. The organizations matter. ... He's got two shots at the apple. So if there's not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school."

