2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Trade Deadline Predictions
As excited as everyone outside of NFL walls gets about the league's trade deadline, the sentiment isn't exactly the same from those making decisions.
"I think the trade deadline is the most overrated thing in the NFL," one team exec told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The media spends a lot of time blowing hot air about this event that ultimately makes no impact whatsoever on any given season."
Really, the deadline is more about tinkering with the roster by mostly acquiring short-term solutions. Obviously, moves are made every year, but the real lifeblood of roster-building comes via the NFL draft.
As the college football season enters its final month of regular-season play, specific talents have built interesting resumes.
For example, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been, without question, the best player in college football. Meanwhile, the consensus No. 1 overall pick throughout most of the process, USC's Caleb Williams, didn't play particularly well against top competition. An interesting decision looms for whichever team selects at the very top.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder sat down and projected how it currently envisions next year's first round will fall.
Two quick editorial notes before moving onto the actual selections: First, trades aren't projected. Second, the order is based on current NFL records, with strength as schedule serving as tiebreakers (as is the case with the actual event), courtesy of Tankathon.
1. Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
A wide receiver over a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick probably comes as a surprise. But it shouldn't, particularly with the Arizona Cardinals currently owning the spot.
As of now, the organization still doesn't know exactly what it has in quarterback Kyler Murray, who has yet to return to the lineup after last year's torn ACL.
Once he is back on the field and playing in Drew Petzing's offense, everyone will get a better understanding whether he should remain Arizona's franchise quarterback or the organization can move on to a different option.
Second, Harrison is B/R's highest-rated prospect in the department's current rankings. He holds the highest grade overall since Trevor Lawrence entered the league.
To reiterate, trades aren't included in this mock draft. This setup is ripe for someone to move up and select a Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Otherwise, a pairing between Murray and Harrison could be absolutely electric.
"If the Cardinals keep Murray and stay put at No. 1, this selection is a no-brainer," Klassen said. "Harrison is as surefire of a wide receiver prospect as there is. He's 6'4" and 205 pounds but runs routes with the grace and efficiency of a much smaller, more experienced receiver.
"The son of a Hall of Famer is also fantastic at the catch point. Whether it's plucking throws outside his frame, in the dirt or in the air, Harrison does it all. Pair all of those traits with high-end speed down the field, and you have a fully loaded wide receiver prospect."
2. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, USC
Much like the Cardinals, the Chicago Bears have a lot to figure out at the game's most important position.
Justin Fields is dealing with an injured thumb on his throwing hand, and the Bears are trotting an undrafted rookie onto the field to lead the offense.
The difference between the situations is that Fields, unlike Murray, has yet to show real flashes of high-level performance or sign a long-term contract extension.
Considering Chicago is blessed with a top-end draft pick thanks to this year's Bryce Young deal, it has the draft surplus to invest in a superior quarterback prospect and then help the roster elsewhere.
Make no mistake, USC's Caleb Williams has struggled a little more than expected this season, but his natural passing traits and instincts are still off the charts.
"Arm talent, arm talent, arm talent," Klassen said. "Williams has some of the rarest arm talent from any quarterback prospect in the last decade. It's not just that he can rip it 60 yards or throw through a wall, his upper body and arm are so flexible that he can access that arm strength from any platform.
"The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is also an athletic and creative player, which are two traits becoming increasingly en vogue at the highest level. Sometimes, Williams' creativity can be to his own detriment, but the overall good is worth some of the bad."
3. Chicago Bears: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Back-to-back selections for the Chicago Bears provide an opportunity toward a quick shift for the entire franchise. The team already selected quarterback Caleb Williams to supplant Justin Fields, who would likely be traded in this scenario.
Unlike Fields' time with the team, the Bears immediately set about building a better offensive line to protect their new franchise quarterback.
Penn State's Olu Fashanu is a natural left tackle, who should form one of the league's best bookend tackle tandems with Darnell Wright.
Previous starter Braxton Jones, who continues to deal with a neck injury, can slide inside to guard. Veteran center Cody Whitehair and right guard Nate Davis are both signed through at least the 2024 campaign. Chicago's starting five should finally be set, with a true standout working the blind side.
"Fashanu is one of the class' few blue-chip players and doesn't turn 22 years old until December," Thorn said. "Despite just 16 collegiate starts under his belt, the underclassman has an advanced understanding of set points, angles and the finer aspects of pass-protection typically reserved for a player much more seasoned.
"Paired with very good physical tools (size, athletic ability, play strength, processing skills), his selection at this point is a no-brainer for the Bears, who can insert him on the blindside as a long-term building block at a premium position."
4. New York Giants: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The New York Giants' selection of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is as simple as a team with significant needs everywhere just taking the best available talent.
Yes, Darren Waller is on the roster. He also turns 32 next year and comes with a concerning injury history. Plus, the organization can save upward of $12 million dollars by releasing him next offseason with a June 1 designation, per Over the Cap.
While Waller's status will certainly come into play, the Giants need playmakers beyond a healthy Saquon Barkley. The team doesn't have a legitimate No. 1 target or a true threat in the passing game. Bowers can immediately serve in that role, even though he's currently recovering from tightrope surgery on his ankle.
"Bowers is an exception to the positional value rule," Klassen said. "At 6'4" and 240 pounds, he isn't quite as big as a traditional tight end. It's also generally frowned upon to take tight ends within the first 10 picks.
"But Bowers is so explosive, so strong and such a rare YAC threat that none of those concerns apply. The two-time national champion, who led his team in receptions and receiving yards during both of those runs, has one-of-a-kind vision and movement skills in the open field for a tight end prospect. He's also spectacular at the catch point.
"In a league where so few game-changing tight ends exist, Bowers can be one of those guys."
5. New England Patriots: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
To start, North Carolina's Drake Maye is clearly a top-four prospect for next year's class, and his availability just outside of that range is based purely on circumstance with how the board fell.
"It would be so Bill Belichick to have a stud quarterback prospect fall into his lap," Klassen said. "Maye immediately boosts an awful Patriots offense. The third-year sophomore has a booming arm and an appetite for using it to test tight windows down the field. He throws himself into trouble at times, but that's the life of a gunslinger.
"His size (6'4", 230 lbs), arm talent, decisiveness and pocket management generally portend outstanding quarterback play, even if his worst plays can be frustrating. As the cherry on top, he's also a pretty good athlete when he needs to be."
The 21-year-old's tape is littered with big-time throw after big-time throw. His ability to drive the ball vertically is the best in the class. While the New England Patriots may like Mac Jones as a starting quarterback, but it's become clear over time that he doesn't have the tools necessary to elevate the play of those around him.
When it's all said and done, Maye might have better odds of being the first signal-caller selected than falling out of the top three or four slots. But the Patriots won't complain if he's available because he's a massive talent upgrade over their current starting quarterback.
6. Green Bay Packers: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
This particular pairing comes down to the Green Bay Packers finally setting their offensive front after seemingly being in flux since left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL nearly three years ago.
The 32-year-old revealed he's experienced lasting complications with his knee and found his way onto injured reserve yet again at the end of September.
Bakhtiari still has one more year on his current deal, though the Packers can save $21.5 million with his release.
Green Bay can immediately get younger, cheaper, healthier and possibly more talented (compared to not having Bakhtiari on the field) by selecting Notre Dame's Joe Alt with next year's sixth overall pick.
"Alt won't wow anyone with power," Thorn said, "but he has a massive frame at 6'8" and 322 pounds with excellent balance and consistency in his technique.
"With such a good feel for the position, it comes as no surprise that he has NFL bloodlines (his dad, John, played 10 seasons as an offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs), and he wins similarly to another former NFL lineman's son in Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews, only at a significantly bigger size.
"Alt is a polished, ready-made prospect, who will be an above-average or better starter for a long time, fitting right into the rich lineage of Green Bay tackles."
7. Indianapolis Colts: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Despite suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in only his fourth professional game, the flashes seen from Anthony Richardson have those in Indianapolis excited about his long-term potential.
The choice by this year's No. 4 overall pick and the team to get surgery shows a long-term plan is in place. Neither side tried to rush him back onto the field and risk further injury.
Instead, the Colts can take the smart path by building upon this year's draft class and adding significant pieces around their uber-talented quarterback.
"Florida State's Keon Coleman is exactly the kind of wide receiver the Colts need to pair with Richardson," Klassen said. "Coleman is a 6'4", 215-pound X-receiver with phenomenal ball skills and an explosive athletic profile, which general manager Chris Ballard loves. He is a handful for cornerbacks on vertical routes but also displays enough flexibility to run a diverse route tree.
"As a ball-carrier, he is shifty for a guy his size and can really roll once he gets moving in the open field. The Michigan State transfer can be something like the peak version of Courtland Sutton for this Colts offense."
Keep in mind, the Colts' leading receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., is a pending free agent. He'll almost certainly be a high priority to re-sign. Whether he stays or leaves, Indianapolis will be well-served by accumulating as many weapons as possible around Richardson.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: DL Jer'zhan Newton, Illinois
It's easy to shower Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby with praise for all of his hard work, outstanding play and high-end production, but the rest of the roster requires a facelift.
"The Raiders desperately need to get Maxx Crosby some help as a pass-rusher," Holder said. "Specifically, an upgrade along the interior is necessary.
"Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton can bring that and more to Sin City, with his active hands as a pass-rusher and a good push-pull move that can beat guards. While the 6'2", 295-pound defender doesn't have the ideal build for an NFL defensive tackle, the Illinois product uses his natural leverage well and has the strength to hold his ground against one-on-one blocks."
Much like Crosby, Newton has been dominant on a bad team this season.
A week ago, the interior defender graded higher than any other player in the nation by making six tackles and adding eight quarterback pressures. A performance like that is exactly what the Raiders need in the middle of their defense.
As Crosby comes screaming off the edge, quarterbacks won't be able to step up because Newton is collapsing the pocket. The duo has the potential to provide the Raiders with a real identity and help offset their own deficiencies at quarterback because they're making life miserable for the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson.
9. Denver Broncos: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Laiatu Latu has been nothing short of phenomenal for UCLA this season. His constant presence in opposing backfields has taken him from a possible first-round pick to arguably the best edge prospect for the 2024 NFL class.
He is a well-rounded edge-defender with a toolbox full of pass-rush moves and counters. He has a complete skill set to join Nik Bonitto and Baron Browning, who definitely flash but don't present the same overall traits. This newfound trio can help the Broncos regain what they've lost in recent years.
"Over the last two seasons, the Broncos have gotten rid of a couple of veteran edge-rushers in Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory," Holder said. "While they do have some young talent at the position, no one is as complete of a player as Latu.
"The UCLA product presents a great blend of size (6'5", 265 lbs), athleticism and strength to be an effective run defender and pass-rusher. He's also showed a wide array of pass-rush moves, winning with both finesse and power."
Basically, Latu needs to get past the medical evaluation portion of the NFL draft process since the Washington Huskies' medical staff medically retired him because of a neck injury. He then transferred to UCLA.
If doctors clear Latu during the NFL combine's in-depth scrutiny, his path toward a top-10 pick will continue unabated.
10. Los Angeles Rams: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
The Los Angeles Rams actually have a first-round draft pick? What hocus pocus is this? Spooky season is officially over, so this can't be some sort of prank.
*Looks over the draft order again*
Yep, they own a first-round draft selection for the first time since selecting quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016. Eight years will have passed by the time the Rams finally do so again (unless they decide to trade the pick for a veteran or something).
Let it be known that the Rams should again add to a premium position and bolster their roster. Los Angeles has lost three of its last four games and currently ranks among the bottom half of the league in pass defense.
Ahkello Witherspoon has been solid on one side of the defense, but he's a pending free agent. Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant haven't played as well this season. Basically, the Rams could benefit from landing the class' top corner to create a cascading effect throughout the rest of the position group.
"Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry is currently CB1 among B/R's ranks, and he can immediately bolster the Rams' secondary," Giddings said. "McKinstry is a long, rangy cornerback, who's a long strider, with the top-end speed to carry defenders deep. He does a good job of getting out of breaks for a 6'1" corner. More importantly, he's calm with the ball in the air and shows great tracking ability."
11. Washington Commanders: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State
The Washington Commanders neared the trade deadline with everyone around the league expecting them to move either Montez Sweat or Chase Young.
The organization obliged when it sent Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick and Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round draft pick.
"One way or another, the Commanders were going to move on from their defensive ends," Holder said. "Verse serves as an excellent replacement for either player since he's physical at the point of attack to hold up against the run and win as a pass-rusher. Also, the Seminole has drawn comparisons to someone Washington fans know quite well in Ryan Kerrigan."
James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill are now the Commanders' top two edge-rushers. Clearly, the rebuild is starting.
Verse is a plug-and-play rookie, with the natural skill set and technical repertoire to provide a presence off the edge, whether or not he's bookended by Young.
The Commanders already made significant investments in defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. It's smart for the team to restart the contract clock with another talented rookie to serve as their running mate.
12. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
The Arizona Cardinals go back to the well with back-to-back picks from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
With Marvin Harrison Jr. already in after the No. 1 overall selection, the Cardinals can turn their attention to the defense, specifically cornerback.
The Buckeyes' Denzel Burke has played exceptionally well this fall after struggling at points the previous season. He did deal with a couple injuries last year that included one in-season surgery. And he also regularly lost his matchups, even though he has the physical traits to challenge any wide receiver.
This year has been totally different, though. Burks looks smothering in coverage while providing significant pop in run defense.
"Burke is another top cornerback who displays position versatility and lockdown coverage," Giddings said. "He's a quick-twitch athlete with quick feet and good timing when playing the ball.
"The Cardinals should look to take advantage of his versatility based on the current construction of their secondary."
Arizona has been searching for a young, talented corner since long before Patrick Peterson left. From a talent perspective, Burke is an immediate upgrade at outside corner, while the Cardinals also continue to develop Marco Wilson and Kei'Trel Clark.
The team's best corner, Antonio Hamilton Sr., is also a free agent after this season.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense will sit at a crossroads after this season.
Firstly, quarterback remains up in the air. Baker Mayfield has played better than expected, but he still doesn't appear to be the long-term answer. Besides, he's operating under a one-year contract.
Mayfield could re-sign on another short-term deal while the organization looks for a different option. In this case, that outcome seems the likeliest since QB isn't a strong option outside of next year's top-10 picks.
Whoever starts behind center must know whether they'll be throwing to the franchise's all-time leading receiver, Mike Evans, who is also free agent after this season.
The Buccaneers should make a concerted effort to re-sign their greatest wide receiver in franchise history. They could also use the franchise tag to keep him around a little longer.
Until that decision is made, the Buccaneers should look to add more at wide receiver.
"The Buccaneers love ball-winners, and Washington's Rome Odunze fits the bill," Klassen said. "Though not quite as tall (6'3") as the towering Mike Evans, Odunze brings a lot of the same skills. He's a long, physical outside receiver. The junior prospect separates with a blend of strength and good speed for his size, making him especially tough for smaller corners to handle.
"Of course, Odunze also dominates at the catch point. He has an awesome catch radius, both with throws outside his frame and when he needs to go up for contested catches."
14. Los Angeles Chargers: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Funnily enough, the Los Angeles Chargers can't seem to play defense at a high level despite the hiring of a head coach who previously led the league's No. 1 defense before joining their ranks.
Currently, they rank 31st in total defense. They're also found among the bottom three in pass defense.
Some of the pieces, like safety Derwin James, aren't playing to their typical standard. The organization already decided to cut bait with cornerback J.C. Jackson after signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract during last year's free agency.
A high-end athlete with the capabilities of providing more position-less football should fit well among a group in desperate need of a talent infusion.
"DeJean is a big athlete with great body control for a defensive back with a 6'1", 207-pound frame," Giddings said. "He has the skill set to play cornerback as he does at Iowa, with the size to play back at safety. A pairing of him and James is an intriguing look for the Chargers, who can use the flexibility created by both to confuse opposing offenses."
As a bonus, DeJean is an outstanding punt returner. He can take over those duties, with Derius Davis serving as the Chargers' primary kick returner.
15. Tennessee Titans: OT JC Latham, Alabama
The Tennessee Titans entered soft reset this past week by trading two-time first-team All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to Philadelphia Eagles and placing rookie Will Levis in the starting lineup for an injured Ryan Tannehill.
Levis looked fantastic in his debut, with four touchdown passes. The Titans are far from the point where they're settled at quarterback going into next offseason. Still, hope springs eternal especially when the franchise's chosen signal-caller, whom it traded up in the second round to acquire, looks the part upon officially taking the field.
With quarterback not immediately on the Titans' minds, the offensive line is again the prevailing concern. Alabama's JC Latham can provide a massive upgrade.
"At 6'6" 360 pounds, Latham is built like a tank, with very good movement skills and gets B/R's vote for being the country's strongest tackle," Thorn said. "With his build and grip strength, reps end on contact more often than not, and Latham brings a tone-setting demeanor as a finisher with at least a few thunderous finishes in every game.
"Similar to Darnell Wright coming out of Tennessee last season, a tendency for overaggressiveness in the run game can lead to missing his target and losing quickly. But Latham is bigger and a smoother mover than Wright, virtually cementing his status as a top-half-of-the-first-round talent, assuming things away from the field check out.
"The Titans getting one of the 'big three' at tackle with the 15th overall pick is a dream scenario where drastic need meets high-end talent."
16. New Orleans Saints: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
The New Orleans Saints' never-ending search to upgrade their defensive front continues with Alabama's Dallas Turner.
"Cam Jordan isn't getting any younger at 34 years old," Holder said. "While the Saints do have Carl Granderson under contract and second-round rookie Isaiah Foskey to develop, they could use another athletic edge-rusher until Jordan hangs 'em up.
"Turner has plenty of tools and should test well at the NFL combine to help build his stock. His production has been trending upward as this season progressed, with seven sacks in eight games. The 242-pound defender could afford to pack on a few pounds and be a little more stout against the run, but that's where sitting behind Jordan and Granderson can help."
Turner's upside is as great as nearly anyone else in the class. He went from being Will Anderson Jr.'s understudy to the focal point of the Alabama defense. It took him a couple weeks before fully realizing what that meant. Ever since, he has been on a tear as one of college football's best edge-rushers.
Going into this past weekend's action, Turner led all draft-eligible Power Five pass-rushers in pressure rate, according to CFB Film Room. The Saints can work the rookie into their rotation and then expect more as he gains experience, as the coaches did in Alabama.
17. New York Jets: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The New York Jets must operate as if Aaron Rodgers will return next season (or possibly earlier) after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during his debut with the franchise.
What other option do they have?
The organization saw Rodgers as the final piece of the puzzle. Currently, the four-time MVP's contract is on the books for two more seasons. Plus, the Jets are good enough not to find themselves in a position to draft another high-end quarterback prospect.
As such, general manager Joe Douglas should look to make Rodgers happy. College football's leading receiver should suffice.
Malik Nabers has posted 981 receiving yards through the LSU Tigers' first eight games. His average of 17.5 yards per receptions ranks second among all receivers with 50 or more receptions. He can take pressure off Garrett Wilson, who is currently the Jets' most targeted receiver by a wide margin.
"Nabers can be the secondary explosive threat the Jets passing game needs alongside Wilson," Klassen said. "A bigger, stronger receiver than Wilson, Nabers is a real-deal outside receiver. The 20-year-old prospect is as explosive as wide receivers come, both as a route-runner and as a ball-carrier.
"While his route tree may be a little rigid, similar to DK Metcalf coming out of Ole Miss, Nabers makes up for it with how well he tracks the ball and generates explosive plays as a ball-carrier."
18. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
The Cincinnati Bengals have done a nice job preparing for the future. Usually, the organization attacks positions of upcoming weakness early in the process. Wide receiver isn't quite the same since the team has been so loaded.
But the clock is ticking, with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd set to hit free agency after this season. Obviously, the Bengals also have to consider how they allocate money after Joe Burrow's massive contract extension and another forthcoming one for Ja'Marr Chase.
It's quite possible both Higgins and Boyd leave after this season. If that's the case, Chase will need a new running mate or two. The Bengals sure do love mining their local Ohio State pipeline to find talent. And they have no reason not to do so again.
"Assuming Tyler Boyd is the receiver the Bengals choose not to pay this offseason, Emeka Egbuka is the perfect replacement," Klassen said. "At 6'1" and 206 pounds, he is nearly the same size as Boyd and brings a lot of the same skills.
"Egbuka is a quick, efficient route-runner who dominates on option routes and other quick-hitters. He's also excellent at finding the soft spots in zone coverage and isn't afraid to make catches in traffic over the middle.
"An offense won't get many explosive plays out of Egbuka, who is currently dealing with a lower-body injury, but he can be an awesome glue guy to hold the wide receiver corps together."
19. Atlanta Falcons: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
The Atlanta Falcons can go back to Penn State and find another pass-rusher to pair with Arnold Ebiketie.
In fact, Chop Robinson replaced Ebiketie in the Nittany Lions defense when the latter entered the NFL draft and the former transferred from the Maryland Terrapins program. Robinson led all Power Five pass-rushers in pass-rush grade a year ago, according to Pro Football Focus.
His production hasn't been as good overall this season, but the stats don't tell the entire story. On paper, the defensive lineman has nine total tackles through seven games, with three sacks and five tackles for loss.
However, Robinson's upfield explosiveness and flexibility signal a premium edge-rusher to pair with a strong interior found among the Atlanta Falcons roster.
"Atlanta does feature a pair of good interior rushers in Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata but lacks someone who can consistently win on the outside," Holder said. "Of note, Bud Dupree is scheduled to be a free agent after this year.
"Robinson has more traits and potential than production, but he's one of the class' most athletic edge-rushers. Any defensive line coach would love to work with his get-off, speed around the edge and bend."
How the 254-pound prospect holds up at the point of attack against professional blockers will ultimately determine whether he'll be an every-down player at the next level or a situational pass-rusher.
20. Minnesota Vikings: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Quarterback already sat atop the Minnesota Vikings' list of offseason priorities as Kirk Cousins is set to become a free agent.
Now, Cousins' season is over with an Achilles tear, which makes a potential re-signing a less likely option. It's time for Vikings to make a clean break and start over at the game's most important position.
The options at this juncture aren't great, but Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has showed steady improvement since becoming the Wolverines' starter. He won't wow anyone in the same way as a Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, but an endearing quality exists about his ability to operate within the system and extend some plays when necessary.
"If the Vikings want to stay consistent with their offensive structure, McCarthy is their best option," Klassen said. "He has a ton of experience operating under center. He's comfortable turning his back to the defense or booting out of the pocket, all of which Kevin O'Connell's offense would ask him to do. McCarthy is also an accurate passer. He doesn't have the same zip or range Cousins does, but he can get the ball where it needs to go enough.
"The main concern with the 20-year-old prospect is his size. He's listed at 6'3" and 202 pounds, which makes for an unusually skinny frame for the position. But he's young enough to add some bulk as he matures."
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense is a wreck. The secondary lacks all the necessary pieces to fully complement the team's talented defensive front. The Steelers could go in multiple directions. Of course, they select a linebacker.
Sometimes, certain approaches are just baked into a franchise's DNA, though the pairing is not totally unwarranted.
"The Steelers could use some help at linebacker and taking an NFL legacy feels on-brand for the franchise," Holder said. "Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr. also fits the team's mentality since he isn't afraid to come downhill and lay the wood. He's also good at reading the quarterback's eyes with good enough athleticism to tighten throwing windows in zone coverage.
"The Clemson product's instincts against the run are a work-in-progress, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has always valued traits over technique and instincts when it comes to draft prospects."
To Holder's initial point, Elandon Roberts has never been a quality pass defender, while Kwon Alexander is a pending free agent after this season.
A more talented overall option to play alongside Cole Holcomb could finally solidify the Steelers' linebackers for the first time in ages. The continued stop-gap options need to stop, especially for an organization that prides itself on defensive play, specifically from the linebacker position.
22. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
C.J. Stroud clearly has what it takes to play and win at a high level from the quarterback position, but the same can't be said for those who surround the rookie signal-caller.
The Houston Texans lack dynamic playmakers.
Running back Dameon Pierce is a bowling ball with butcher's knives when he gets rolling downhill, but he's averaging only 3.0 yards per carry this season. Nico Collins is Stroud's top receiver and he's a physical target capable of bodying off defensive backs. Fellow rookie Tank Dell is exceptional at creating separation and working underneath routes. Though both targets lack explosive take-the-top-off-the-defense speed.
Texas' Xavier Worthy can add the dynamic element Houston lacks.
"Stroud needs a true vertical presence to really unlock this Texans offense," Klassen said. "Enter Worthy.
"Though Worthy's skinny frame at a listed 172 pounds is a concern, the dude moves unlike any other receiver in the class. He burns off the line of scrimmage, and his stop-start ability at the top of routes is dangerous. There will be frustrating drops, a la Ted Ginn Jr., but there just aren't many guys with Worthy's field-tilting movement skills."
Stroud has four completions of 40 or more yards this season. Worthy himself already generated five of 39 yards or longer. Someone with big-play capability will take a quarterback already trending toward NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year to a near-unstoppable level.
23. San Francisco 49ers: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
The Shanahan system is one of football's most friendly offensive schemes. In order for it to be truly successful, a strong front is helpful, whether we're discussing Mike Shanahan's standout Denver Broncos front five from the mid-1990s or Kyle Shanahan's current group of blockers.
However, attrition has whittled down the San Francisco 49ers' offensive front over time. Players have come and gone. Some are getting older. Others could be replaced. The last two points are important based on the team's current bookends.
Left tackle Trent Williams turns 36 next year, while right tackle Colton McKivitz is a functional, albeit underwhelming, starting option. Hence the decision to bring in Oklahoma product Tyler Guyton to replace one (or even both).
"Of the next tier of talented tackle prospects, the most physically gifted of the group is Guyton," Thorn said. "At 6'7" and nearly 330 pounds, he is a smooth mover with a towering frame. The former TCU transfer is in just his second season as a starter, with 13 starts, and it shows in his technical and mental breakdowns. But those down moments are mixed with tantalizing, hard-to-find ease of movement and natural power.
"In a deep tackle class, Guyton may be wise to return to school. If the 49ers add him, they are getting a major bump in talent at right tackle with a potential heir apparent to former Sooner Trent Williams on the left side. They will also have one of the most OL-friendly schemes in the league to ease the rookie's transition into the pro game."
24. Buffalo Bills: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
The Buffalo Bills looked at their safety situation a year ago and nearly decided to split up the productive pair of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Instead, the latter re-signed on a two-year, $12.5 million contract.
Eventually, the organization must face the reality that the two can't play together forever.
Hyde, who turns 33 in December, is on the last year of his current contract. And Poyer will be 33 next year, with one more year remaining on his deal.
On top of that, the Bills brought in Taylor Rapp to be their third safety this year. He's operating under a one-year deal. A logical path forward is letting Hyde walk, re-signing Rapp and drafting Poyer's eventual replacement.
Miami's Kamren Kinchens is currently graded as the 2024 class' top-ranked safety prospect.
"The Bills' safety room is a bit long in the tooth, and Rapp hasn't been able to supplant either of the vets," Giddings said. "Kinchens is an athletic safety with good movement skills. He's fluid in coverage, with quick feet and the ability to drive on the ball. Plus, he's a physical defender with a high motor and closes quickly to make plays."
For years, the Bills' defense was built around its standout secondary. Moving forward, a new-look back line should be expected.
25. Seattle Seahawks: IOL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
One look at the Seattle Seahawks' lineup shows few glaring holes. General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have pieced together excellent back-to-back draft classes to reinvigorate the entire roster.
However, the squad's offensive interior remains a specific area where improvement may be necessary. West Virginia's Zach Frazier is the class' best pure center prospect. He can come in and immediately start, even over recent draft pick Olusegun Oluwatimi.
"Seattle didn't address center until the fifth round in last year's draft and currently has a stop-gap starter in Evan Brown," Thorn said. "An upgrade should be in the cards with more of an investment next offseason.
"Frazier is a four-time state champion wrestler with vice grips for hands, good size and enough movement skills to fit the mold of a steady, quality starting center.
"With all three of Seattle's interior starting linemen set to hit free agency this spring, the Seahawks will be in the market for a starter, and Frazier has played well enough to fill that role early in his pro career."
Carroll continually stresses running the football and playing good defense is the formula to wining games. The Seahawks will need to address their offense beyond what they've done so far to maintain the coach's standard.
26. Dallas Cowboys: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
The Dallas Cowboys do well when they're not looking to make a sexy selection. Instead, they stand pat, take a top talent and usually find a standout performer.
In the last 10 classes, they've succeeded when taking the likes of Zack Martin, Leighton Vander Esch, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Tyler Smith.
One of those names is particularly important to the team's current direction. Linebacker is now an area of need with Vander Esch on injured reserve. Damone Clark is the team's leading tackler and Markquese Bell continues to play well in a hybrid role. But the team can add another high-end athlete to the mix in Clemson's Barrett Carter.
"Dallas already came into this season thin at linebacker and that only got worse when Vander Esch suffered another neck injury," Holder said. "Vander Esch will also enter the final year of his current contract, which the Cowboys could get out of this offseason.
"Expect owner/general manager Jerry Jones to take a long look at the linebackers in this year's draft class.
"Carter needs to get stronger against the run to be more effective when taking on blocks from offensive linemen, but he is a great athlete who can man up against running backs and tight ends in coverage."
27. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami
The Jacksonville Jaguars have sunk large amounts of financial and draft capital into their defensive front. That's not likely to change anyone soon with Josh Allen set to hit free agency and a potential upgrade necessary along the defensive interior.
The team hasn't been shy about using the franchise tag, which is always an option. At the same time, the Jaguars and Allen could come to a long-term agreement.
With him potentially back and Travon Walker's continued development, a little more push from Jacksonville's defensive tackles would be welcome.
"The Jaguars could use an interior pass-rusher and Taylor's combination of get-off and athleticism definitely fits in Jacksonville," Holder said. "The Miami product also has a handful of finesse moves. Furthermore, he can get penetration as a run defender with how fast he gets off the snap.
"Taylor's pad level needs to improve and be more consistent, but he could be a great 3- or 4i-technique at the next level."
The trio of Folorunso Fatukasi, Roy Robertson-Harris and DaVon Hamilton are all better at the point of attack than they are at collapsing the pocket. Taylor adds more depth and juice to an area where the Jaguars want to establish themselves on a consistent basis.
28. Baltimore Ravens: IOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Certain fits and preferences create logical pairings between prospect and team.
As an example, Kansas State's Cooper Beebe is exactly what the Baltimore Ravens like in their offensive linemen. He's a big (6'4", 335 lbs), thick and smart people-mover.
Despite moving away from Greg Roman's ground-and-pound offensive scheme, don't expect the Ravens to dramatically change what they prefer along their starting front.
"Despite switching over to a more passing-oriented system under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, much of the diverse, gap-heavy run scheme has remained which means Baltimore will likely still be in the market for big, hulking guards, especially to help protect undersized center Tyler Linderbaum in pass-protection," Thorn said. "Enter Beebe, who is a thickly built, stout presence with sharp processing skills to handle line games and stunts.
"Beebe is a mediocre athlete but functional due to knowing where and when to be, increasing his play speed in the process. This selection can definitely be defined as an unsexy yet practical pick and a solid move from the Ravens to bolster the trenches with their style of guard."
Besides, both right guard Kevin Zeitler and left guard John Simpson are free agents after this season. Beebe is a tailor-made Day 1 starter.
29. Detroit Lions: IOL Graham Barton, Duke
The Detroit Lions have featured one of the league's best offensive fronts over the last two seasons. The group is big, rugged and talented. But the unit is far from settled based on multiple extenuating circumstances.
"The Lions have a top three offensive line in the NFL again, with a few high-end starters," Thorn said. "Even so, the squad quietly has a need at right guard going into the offseason, with hidden concerns about center Frank Ragnow's durability due to an inoperable toe issue that regularly keeps him out of practices.
"Barton is in the classic high-quality collegiate left tackle-to-professional guard archetype with left tackle feet and a guard's frame. He should be able to make a smooth transition inside giving Detroit options at multiple spots, with the traits and skill set to start right away."
Veteran starters Graham Glasgow and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are free agents after this season. The Lions will continue to develop Colby Sorsdal and Kayode Awosika. At the same time, Barton provides the type of flexibility and overall talent to make a difference upon his arrival.
At Duke, Barton started games at center and left tackle. While guard may not be his natural spot, it's likely where he'll begin his career in the NFL.
30. Miami Dolphins: DL Kris Jenkins Jr., Michigan
The Miami Dolphins are already projected to be more than $25 million over the 2024 salary cap, and they've yet to sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension.
General managers can always make room and find ways to re-sign the players they want to keep. But the Dolphins are reaching the point where they'll have to replenish the roster through smart drafting, not overpaying the players who are already on the roster.
"At some point, Miami isn't going to be able to pay everyone, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins could become a cap casualty next offseason," Holder said. "While Michigan's Kris Jenkins Jr. is far from a finished product, he was listed as one of Bruce Feldman's top athletes in college football due to his combination of strength and athleticism.
"The Wolverine's game is currently rooted more in strength and power as a stout run defender who has some work to do as a pass-rusher. But his potential is through the roof given his profile."
Raekwon Davis is also a pending free agent. Maybe the Dolphins re-sign one of him and Wilkins or both. But the odds probably aren't in favor of it happening.
Jenkins can step in as a high-upside selection and become part of the rotation to pair with Zach Seiler and whomever Miami keeps to man the defensive interior.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
The Kansas City Chiefs' carousel at left tackle continues to spin.
In 2021, they traded for Orlando Brown Jr., who started two seasons with the Chiefs before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent this offseason. The Chiefs then signed Jawaan Taylor and planned to move him from right tackle to left tackle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Instead, Taylor stayed at right tackle after Kansas City brought in another free agent, Donovan Smith. However, the 30-year-old Smith continues to be plagued by inconsistency.
Patrick Mahomes' protection should be the Chiefs' primary concern. A long-term solution on the blind side would be a great start.
"Houston's Patrick Paul has excellent size (6'7", 315 lbs), and he regularly engulfs defenders in pass protection with a nifty blend of pass sets and independent use of hands to disrupt a pass-rusher's timing before using his massive wingspan to tie them up," Thorn said. "Paul does let his pad level and hand placement get away from him too often, leading to clean, easy losses that will need to be cleaned up to stick as a NFL quality starter. But he brings a nasty demeanor that coaches will love.
"The Chiefs have an elite offensive line coach in Andy Heck and an ultra-friendly scheme to help a young lineman along, giving Paul the ideal landing spot to iron out some kinks and maximize his talent. Smith is also set to hit free agency, leaving an opening at the position."
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Eagles can't find another Georgia Bulldog to draft. Instead, they stay within their identity by finding another defensive lineman from one of college football's blue bloods.
"The Eagles have drained Georgia of first-round defensive linemen over the last few years," Holder said. "Philadelphia must turn to another pipeline program to replace Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham.
"Tuimoloau fits the profile that general manager Howie Roseman prefers as a physical defensive end who can set the edge. He also has showed the ability to collapse the pocket when bull-rushing, with an uncanny ability to sniff out screens or short passes to bat balls at the line of scrimmage.
"The Ohio State product probably won't light up the combine with a bunch of impressive athletic testing numbers, but his strength at the point of attack bodes well for his ability to play the run in the NFL at the very least."
Defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are already developing into a devastating duo. Now, the Eagles must complement them with effective edge-rushers.
Tuimoloau is active, powerful and relentless. He can rock offensive linemen and get his hands into throwing lanes when he doesn't. In some ways, his skill set is reminiscent of Graham's.