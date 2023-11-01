2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Trade Deadline Predictions

30 of 32

Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are already projected to be more than $25 million over the 2024 salary cap, and they've yet to sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension.

General managers can always make room and find ways to re-sign the players they want to keep. But the Dolphins are reaching the point where they'll have to replenish the roster through smart drafting, not overpaying the players who are already on the roster.

"At some point, Miami isn't going to be able to pay everyone, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins could become a cap casualty next offseason," Holder said. "While Michigan's Kris Jenkins Jr. is far from a finished product, he was listed as one of Bruce Feldman's top athletes in college football due to his combination of strength and athleticism.

"The Wolverine's game is currently rooted more in strength and power as a stout run defender who has some work to do as a pass-rusher. But his potential is through the roof given his profile."

Raekwon Davis is also a pending free agent. Maybe the Dolphins re-sign one of him and Wilkins or both. But the odds probably aren't in favor of it happening.