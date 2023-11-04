X

    Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma Mocked by Fans for Upset by Oklahoma State in Last Bedlam

    zach bacharContributor INovember 4, 2023

    LAWRENCE, KANSAS - OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
    Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

    It was a wild afternoon of football as No. 22 Oklahoma State defeated No. 9 Oklahoma by the final score of 27-24 in the last edition of Bedlam for the foreseeable future.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    OKLAHOMA ST STUNS NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 🔥<br><br>Final Bedlam Series game belongs to the Cowboys <a href="https://t.co/WL5leJ2RKt">pic.twitter.com/WL5leJ2RKt</a>

    After leading 21-17 entering the fourth quarter, the Sooners were unable to find the end zone in the final 15 minutes as drives repeatedly stalled due to turnovers and the inability to convert on third down.

    Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the afternoon with 344 passing yards, although he recorded to just one touchdown to go along with one interception. Gabriel has thrown a pick in each of the Sooners' past three games.

    He did convert a pooch kick that pinned Oklahoma State inside the five, although it wasn't enough to secure a win for Oklahoma.

    College football fans weren't happy with his performance.

    WestGoat🐐 OU (7-1) @yoboykev34

    Come on Dillon Gabriel

    Marshall Scott @MarshallScottOK

    Dillon Gabriel gets crushed as he heaves a ball downfield. True freshman Dylan Smith picks it off (his second INT of the year). <br><br>Pokes get the ball back.

    Eli Lederman @ByEliLederman

    Dillon Gabriel's fifth pick of the season comes on the third play from scrimmage after the half. He'll watch the tape back on that one and notice he had Drake Stoops open on the right side of the field.

    vlad the chemtrailer @punished_vlad

    Man they really want Dillon Gabriel to be a heisman favorite and his arm is a wet noodle

    Mr. Brightside @itzalexstyles

    Suddenly.. Dillon gabriel isn't so clutch… down goes OU

    Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube

    Oh no Dillon Gabriel just hit the check down short of the sticks on 4th down to lose the game for Oklahoma

    Vann "Straight off the couch" Pugh @themadlineman

    Another boneheaded Dillon Gabriel turnover

    Personal Assistant to Uncle Clifford @Princess_Nef

    Dillon Gabriel is nice but something is missin. Ice in his veins ain't there and he's had several game wining chances &amp; blew every single one. Is this foreseeable for his potential <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> career 🤔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OUvsOSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OUvsOSU</a>

    Oklahoma State secured the win behind huge performances from quarterback Alan Bowman and running back Ollie Gordon. Bowman recorded 334 yards through the air and added a touchdown on the ground.

    After entering Saturday as the nation's second-leading rusher, Gordon had another spectacular outing. He racked up 137 yards on 33 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

    The Cowboys moved to 7-2 after the victory, while Oklahoma fell to 7-2 with losses in their past two contests.