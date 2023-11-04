Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma Mocked by Fans for Upset by Oklahoma State in Last Bedlam

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

It was a wild afternoon of football as No. 22 Oklahoma State defeated No. 9 Oklahoma by the final score of 27-24 in the last edition of Bedlam for the foreseeable future.

After leading 21-17 entering the fourth quarter, the Sooners were unable to find the end zone in the final 15 minutes as drives repeatedly stalled due to turnovers and the inability to convert on third down.

Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the afternoon with 344 passing yards, although he recorded to just one touchdown to go along with one interception. Gabriel has thrown a pick in each of the Sooners' past three games.

He did convert a pooch kick that pinned Oklahoma State inside the five, although it wasn't enough to secure a win for Oklahoma.

College football fans weren't happy with his performance.

Oklahoma State secured the win behind huge performances from quarterback Alan Bowman and running back Ollie Gordon. Bowman recorded 334 yards through the air and added a touchdown on the ground.

After entering Saturday as the nation's second-leading rusher, Gordon had another spectacular outing. He racked up 137 yards on 33 carries, scoring two touchdowns.