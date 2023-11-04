College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 10

8 of 8

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Saturday marked the 118th edition of the Bedlam rivalry, which has been a lopsided one in Oklahoma's favor. Entering the day, the Sooners owned a 91-19-7 record against Oklahoma State.

Plus, since OU is heading to the SEC next season, the annual matchup is no more. The schools—much to the chagrin of many fans—have not worked out an agreement to play nonconference games in the future. There will be meetings in the future, but exactly when is unknown.

And the Sooners are leaving on a sour note.

Oklahoma's comeback effort ended with Drake Stoops—the son of legendary coach Bob Stoops—getting tackled short of the marker on a fourth down. Oklahoma State celebrated a 27-24 win in front of its hometown crowd and secured the series' final (for now) bragging rights.