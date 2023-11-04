Report: 49ers, Jets Among 7 NFL Teams Scouting Harrison Jr., Ohio State vs. Rutgers

John Fisher/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are the seven teams that sent personnel to personally scout Saturday's contest between Ohio State and Rutgers, according to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

The Buckeyes had four players listed in Bleacher Report's most recent 2024 NFL mock draft, a group headlined by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Cornerback Denzel Burke, wideout Emeka Egbuka and edge-rusher JT Tuimoloau were also included, though Burke is out for Saturday.

Harrison is widely regarded as not just the best pass-catcher in the 2024 draft class but one of the best players period. He ranked No. 1 ahead of USC's Caleb Williams on B/R's big board.

"Harrison Jr. is the total package," Derrik Klassen wrote. "At 6'4" and 205 pounds, Harrison is both explosive and polished as a route-runner. He has the speed and stop-start ability to threaten defenses vertically, as well as the quick feet and change-of-direction skills to feast in the short-to-intermediate area."

Considering the Bears and Panthers are both near the bottom of the NFL standings, you'd assume Harrison will be a priority target Saturday.

Egbuka has made a strong impression in the passing game as well with 22 receptions for 303 yards and four touchdowns through five appearances.

The junior has been out for nearly a month while battling an ankle injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning he was expected to make his return against the Scarlet Knights.