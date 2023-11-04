B/R Experts' November Bold Predictions for College Football

3 of 4

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's still kind of hard to believe how far USC has fallen from grace this season. The Trojans entered as the preseason favorite to both win the Pac-12 and put a team representing the conference into the playoff for the first time since 2016.

Instead, USC was out of the playoff hunt entirely by Oct. 21, following its 34-32 loss to Utah. It was USC's second loss of the year, and the fourth-straight loss to the Utes, dating back to 2021.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, I don't think that will be the last game USC loses on the year. USC closes out the regular season with three straight ranked opponents in No. 5 Washington on Saturday, No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 11 and No. 19 UCLA on Nov. 18.

I think Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. will have a field day against this atrocious USC defense. The Alex Grinch-led unit gives up 248.8 yards in the air per game, good for 107th in the nation. Penix is averaging 10 yards per attempt. Yes, I know Washington's offense hasn't looked great in its last two games against Arizona State and Stanford, but I like it to get back on track this week. It'll be enough to hand USC a third straight loss.

Next week, the Trojans have to travel to Eugene to take on Oregon. The Ducks are undefeated at home, and quarterback Bo Nix looks like he'll have a strong end to the year (more on that in a bit!). Oregon has a Top-20 defense nationally, so I expect this to be one of the toughest units USC has faced all year. Give me Oregon by a couple scores in this one.

And lastly, the Trojans close out the season with rival UCLA. The Bruins are 6-2 with losses to Utah and Oregon State. If UCLA can win two straight over Arizona and Arizona State, the Bruins will come into this one with a ton of momentum. This matchup came down to the wire last season, as USC needed a game-sealing interception to put UCLA away. It's a bit too early to pick a winner for me, but the Bruins pulling off an upset doesn't seem entirely out of the realm of possibility.