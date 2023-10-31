X

NBA

    76ers' Tyrese Maxey Reflects on James Harden Trade: 'He Took Me Under His Wing'

    Erin WalshOctober 31, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers puts his arm around Tyrese Maxey #0 against the Brooklyn Nets during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    It's safe to say Tyrese Maxey is going to miss James Harden.

    In a blockbuster deal on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers traded Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    The trade leaves Maxey as the lead guard in Philadelphia, and he revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he has nothing but love for the three-time scoring champion, who was a great mentor to him during his time in the City of Brotherly Love.

    Maxey said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps:

    "I texted him and I told him I love him, told him I appreciate him. One thing that he really installed in me is confidence. I've always been a confident person, but he made me be even more confident than I already was, and all I can do is appreciate him for that.
    "He took me under his wing, taught me a lot of things as far as just being a professional in this league and how things go. So I appreciate him and I love him. Same thing with Tuck. Love those guys."
    After spending the first three years of his career as less of a focal point in the Philadelphia offense, Maxey is looking to have a career year in 2023-24, and he's already off to a scorching start.

    Through three games, the 2020 first-round pick is averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 56.0 percent from deep.

    Whatever advice Harden passed off to the budding star has certainly paid off.