76ers' Tyrese Maxey Reflects on James Harden Trade: 'He Took Me Under His Wing'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's safe to say Tyrese Maxey is going to miss James Harden.

In a blockbuster deal on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers traded Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The trade leaves Maxey as the lead guard in Philadelphia, and he revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he has nothing but love for the three-time scoring champion, who was a great mentor to him during his time in the City of Brotherly Love.

Maxey said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps:

"I texted him and I told him I love him, told him I appreciate him. One thing that he really installed in me is confidence. I've always been a confident person, but he made me be even more confident than I already was, and all I can do is appreciate him for that.

"He took me under his wing, taught me a lot of things as far as just being a professional in this league and how things go. So I appreciate him and I love him. Same thing with Tuck. Love those guys."

After spending the first three years of his career as less of a focal point in the Philadelphia offense, Maxey is looking to have a career year in 2023-24, and he's already off to a scorching start.

Through three games, the 2020 first-round pick is averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 56.0 percent from deep.