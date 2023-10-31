NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden, Tucker to Clippers; RoCo, Draft Picks, More to 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers traded disgruntled guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in a deal involving seven players and multiple draft picks.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are sending Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and another first-round pick that will be "routed from a third team." Wojnarowski also reported the Sixers would waive Danny Green to open a roster spot to complete the trade.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the second first-round pick involved in the deal is the Clippers' 2026 first-round pick via the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden had been adamant about forcing a trade out of Philadelphia ever since exercising his $35.4 million player option for the 2023-24 season, citing a fallout with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The 2018 NBA MVP called Morey a "liar" during an Adidas promotional event in China.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said in August. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

While Harden did not outwardly say it, the falling out stems from last summer when Harden took a $14.3 million pay cut to remain with the Sixers. The move allowed the Sixers to stay under the luxury tax while adding Tucker and Danuel House to the roster.

It also appeared to be a pretty blatant quid pro quo, with Harden taking a temporary cut in salary and the Sixers wink-winking about lavishing him with a max contract this summer. The NBA docked the Sixers two second-round picks for negotiating with Tucker and House before the free-agency window began.

One issue: The Sixers never paid up when it was time to hold up their end of the bargain. Instead, Morey balked at giving a declining Harden his desired pay day and blew up a decade-long relationship in the process. Morey had long been Harden's biggest public advocate, dating back to their days with the Houston Rockets, but clearly no longer has faith in the future Hall of Famer's ability to anchor a championship team.

That said, Morey was also adamant about not trading Harden for less than what he was worth.

What transpired afterward was the Sixers' second standoff with a star player in the last three seasons. Much like he did in refusing to give away Ben Simmons for free, Morey stood his ground and did not flinch at potential awkwardness between the organization and Harden.

Harden avoided media day and then the first day of training camp practice to express his displeasure with the situation. He also wasn't with the team for the start of the regular season and has yet to appear in a game this season.

"He continues to seek a trade, and we're working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and for all parties," Morey told reporters.

The Sixers had plenty of leverage in the situation as well, given they could have prevented Harden from signing with any professional basketball organization if he withheld his services.

In the end, Morey was able to get the package of players he wanted while maintaining the Sixers' flexibility moving forward.