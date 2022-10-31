76ers Found Guilty of Tampering in Free Agency, Stripped of 2023, 2024 2nd-Rounders

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NBA announced Monday it stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of their second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

The league determined the Sixers violated tampering rules while pursuing P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency. The Sixers began negotiating with both players before the window to do so opened.

"The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling," the Sixers said in a statement. "We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead."

Meanwhile, the league confirmed the Sixers didn't run afoul of any rules when they re-signed James Harden to a two-year, $68.6 million deal.

Harden accepted less money in the short term—he declined a $47.4 million player option—and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July that some around the NBA were wondering whether the two parties already had a "handshake agreement in place on a future contract."

Every NBA offseason, the running joke is always the number of deals that get reported moments after the free-agent negotiating window opens. Finding concrete evidence of tampering isn't easy, but it's something league officials have clearly identified as a priority.

Losing two second-rounders isn't a massive blow for Philadelphia. Draft picks, especially those outside of the first round, have limited value to a team with championship aspirations.

The penalty isn't so punitive that it incentivizes the Sixers to avoid tampering again to land their free-agent targets, either.

The current collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and National Basketball Players Association expires after the 2023-24 season, and either side can opt out by Dec. 15. With a new CBA in the offing as early as summer, this could be a topic of discussion at the negotiating table.