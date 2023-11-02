College Football 2023: Week 10 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 8

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

No. 10 Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma State (6-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II has scampered for 282 and 271 yards over the last two weeks. There's a big ol' alarm bell ringing at Oklahoma, which yielded 225 yards and four scores on the ground in a loss at Kansas on Saturday. I believe OU will bounce back against a suspect OSU defense, but the warning signs are evident.

Prediction: Oklahoma 37, Oklahoma State 31

No. 9 Penn State (7-1) at Maryland (5-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

Following a 5-0 start, Maryland has dropped three straight games. The main issue is a secondary that has ceded 9.9 yards per attempt. Penn State has been inefficient at best through the air, so the Terps may be able to snap their recent slide. Still, an upset requires outlasting a rock-solid Penn State defense, and Maryland hasn't showed that ability to date.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Maryland 20

No. 13 LSU (6-2) at No. 8 Alabama (7-1), 7:45 p.m. ET

LSU is a far superior team offensively. Alabama is much stingier on the defensive side. In short: I might change my mind on this result multiple times before Saturday night. For now, however, I'll uncomfortably take Alabama, particularly given the issues in LSU's cornerback room.

Prediction: Alabama 34, LSU 31

No. 25 Kansas State (6-2) at No. 7 Texas (7-1), Noon ET

Assuming that quarterback Quinn Ewers (shoulder) is again sidelined, Texas has a slim margin for error. Kansas State has recovered from a surprising loss at Oklahoma State with a dominant three-game run, outscoring its opponents 120-24 while notching six takeaways to one turnover. If Ewers were healthy, I'd pick Texas. His absence creates a major window of opportunity for K-State, though.

Prediction: Kansas State 24, Texas 23

Cal (3-5) at No. 6 Oregon (7-1), 5:30 p.m. ET

Cal nearly stunned USC last weekend, but that can largely be attributed to a reeling USC defense. Oregon hasn't showed that vulnerability much in 2023, and no opponent has scored more than 24 points in Autzen Stadium. Oregon cruises to another win.