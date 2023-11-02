College Football 2023: Week 10 Predictions for Every Game

College Football 2023: Week 10 Predictions for Every GameNovember 2, 2023
While every game matters in college football, the beginning of November heightens the intensity of each result.
The nation's highest-ranked teams are chasing a trip to the College Football Playoff. Many others are aiming for a conference title, and still more are trying to secure bowl eligibility.
Stakes are high. And they're only getting larger.
Week 10's featured games include five Top 25 matchups, headlined by Washington's trip to USC and LSU's showdown at Alabama. Missouri heads to top-ranked Georgia, Texas hosts Kansas State and Oklahoma goes to Oklahoma State for a particularly meaningful Bedlam clash.
The order is a reflection of the latest AP Top 25, not the initial College Football Playoff rankings.
AP Nos. 25-21
No. 25 Kansas State (6-2) at No. 7 Texas (7-1), Noon ET
See No. 7 Texas for prediction.
No. 5 Washington (8-0) at No. 24 USC (7-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
See No. 5 Washington for prediction.
No. 23 James Madison (8-0) at Georgia State (6-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
James Madison's ability to generate pressure is hugely impressive, and that strength alone can decide games. However, this matchup feels like a moment for chaos. Call it a gut feeling, perhaps, but the blend of Georgia State's home-field advantage and dual-threat quarterback Darren Grainger is pulling me toward an upset pick. (Watch JMU win by 20.)
Prediction: Georgia State 27, James Madison 24
No. 22 Kansas (6-2) at Iowa State (5-3), 7 p.m. ET
This is a massive game for Iowa State, which simply needs one victory to reach bowl eligibility. Yet it'll be anything but easy. Iowa State travels to BYU, hosts Texas and goes to Kansas State down the stretch. In other words, this is the most favorable home game remaining—and that's not ideal. Kansas wins, sending ISU down a precarious path for the rest of the season.
Prediction: Kansas 26, Iowa State 23
No. 21 Tulane (7-1) at East Carolina (1-7), 3:30 p.m. ET
It's a classic "sleepwalk" kind of situation for Tulane, which travels to seven-loss East Carolina for what presumably is a painless win. After surviving a scare against Rice last weekend, though, the Green Wave shouldn't be taking anything for granted on the road.
Prediction: Tulane 37, East Carolina 17
AP Nos. 20-16
No. 20 UCLA (6-2) at Arizona (5-3), 10:30 p.m. ET
Arizona's midseason surge is poised for a strong test opposite UCLA's disruptive defense. Whether freshman quarterback Noah Fifita continues his hot streak for Arizona is the most important question of the day. I'll lean yes, but it'll probably be a low-scoring game.
Prediction: Arizona 23, UCLA 20
Connecticut (1-7) at No. 19 Tennessee (6-2), Noon ET
Whew, finally an easy one. It's a well-timed tune-up game for Tennessee before playing at Missouri and home to Georgia.
Prediction: Tennessee 41, UConn 10
Arizona State (2-6) at No. 18 Utah (6-2), 2 p.m. ET
For a month, ASU played close-but-not-quite games and endured three one-score losses. Finally, the Sun Devils found the win column with an upset of Washington State last weekend. However, a trip to Utah—especially after the Utes lost to Oregon in embarrassing fashion—is a tough encore.
Prediction: Utah 24, Arizona State 13
Army (2-6) at No. 17 Air Force (8-0), 2:30 p.m. ET
Saturday afternoon in Denver, Air Force is aiming for the service academy sweep to retain the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Rivalry games can always get strange, and six-loss Army might hang around longer than expected. After watching the Black Knights lose to Massachusetts, though, an upset feels improbable.
Prediction: Air Force 24, Army 14
No. 16 Oregon State (6-2) at Colorado (4-4), 10 p.m. ET
Which version of Colorado's run defense shows up? If the Buffs don't win individual battles up front, they're in for a long night opposite Oregon State backfield duo Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick. UCLA scampered for 218 yards at 4.8 per carry last weekend is a bad sign.
Prediction: Oregon State 31, Colorado 23
AP Nos. 15-11
Virginia Tech (4-4) at No. 15 Louisville (7-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
The records don't suggest it, but this is a pivotal game in the ACC. Virginia Tech actually holds a 3-1 mark in conference play, making VT and Louisville the league's only one-loss teams behind Florida State. The winner will be the front-runner to face FSU in the ACC Championship Game. But that part—a projected UL victory—is not a surprise, given how the teams have performed this season.
Prediction: Louisville 27, Virginia Tech 17
No. 14 Missouri (7-1) at No. 1 Georgia (8-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
See No. 1 Georgia for prediction.
No. 13 LSU (6-2) at No. 8 Alabama (7-1), 7:45 p.m. ET
See No. 8 Alabama for prediction.
No. 12 Notre Dame (7-2) at Clemson (4-4), Noon ET
Since the overtime loss to Florida State, Clemson has topped 20 points just once and hasn't cracked 400 yards. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has been a consistently above-average defense and excelled in recent wins over USC and Pitt. Clemson still has plenty of talent despite its record and is at home, but trends favor ND heavily.
Prediction: Notre Dame 26, Clemson 21
Texas A&M (5-3) at No. 11 Ole Miss (7-1), Noon ET
Last month, Texas A&M managed 20 and 13 points, respectively, in losses to Alabama and Tennessee. That subpar level of offensive production in key games is concerning for a trip to Oxford, even as Ole Miss isn't as strong defensively as Bama or Tennessee.
Prediction: Ole Miss 27, Texas A&M 20
AP Nos. 10-6
No. 10 Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma State (6-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II has scampered for 282 and 271 yards over the last two weeks. There's a big ol' alarm bell ringing at Oklahoma, which yielded 225 yards and four scores on the ground in a loss at Kansas on Saturday. I believe OU will bounce back against a suspect OSU defense, but the warning signs are evident.
Prediction: Oklahoma 37, Oklahoma State 31
No. 9 Penn State (7-1) at Maryland (5-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Following a 5-0 start, Maryland has dropped three straight games. The main issue is a secondary that has ceded 9.9 yards per attempt. Penn State has been inefficient at best through the air, so the Terps may be able to snap their recent slide. Still, an upset requires outlasting a rock-solid Penn State defense, and Maryland hasn't showed that ability to date.
Prediction: Penn State 27, Maryland 20
No. 13 LSU (6-2) at No. 8 Alabama (7-1), 7:45 p.m. ET
LSU is a far superior team offensively. Alabama is much stingier on the defensive side. In short: I might change my mind on this result multiple times before Saturday night. For now, however, I'll uncomfortably take Alabama, particularly given the issues in LSU's cornerback room.
Prediction: Alabama 34, LSU 31
No. 25 Kansas State (6-2) at No. 7 Texas (7-1), Noon ET
Assuming that quarterback Quinn Ewers (shoulder) is again sidelined, Texas has a slim margin for error. Kansas State has recovered from a surprising loss at Oklahoma State with a dominant three-game run, outscoring its opponents 120-24 while notching six takeaways to one turnover. If Ewers were healthy, I'd pick Texas. His absence creates a major window of opportunity for K-State, though.
Prediction: Kansas State 24, Texas 23
Cal (3-5) at No. 6 Oregon (7-1), 5:30 p.m. ET
Cal nearly stunned USC last weekend, but that can largely be attributed to a reeling USC defense. Oregon hasn't showed that vulnerability much in 2023, and no opponent has scored more than 24 points in Autzen Stadium. Oregon cruises to another win.
Prediction: Oregon 48, Cal 21
AP Nos. 5-1
No. 5 Washington (8-0) at No. 24 USC (7-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Save for Washington's win over Oregon—and it was a vital one, to be sure—neither of these programs played well in October. That only complicates the outlook for a season-defining game. Put simply: I'm less inclined to trust USC's flailing defense to contain Michael Penix Jr. than Washington's likely struggles with Caleb Williams on occasion.
Prediction: Washington 41, USC 34
No. 4 Florida State (8-0) at Pitt (2-6), 3:30 p.m. ET
After a blowout loss at Notre Dame, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said the team didn't do a good enough job replacing its talent from last season. He's since addressed the comments and perhaps eased the tension, but that doesn't feel like a galvanizing moment for a 2-6 team.
Prediction: Florida State 38, Pitt 14
No. 3 Ohio State (8-0) at Rutgers (6-2), Noon ET
Rutgers has played Greg Schiano off a lukewarm hot seat, securing bowl eligibility thanks to an impressive two-month run. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, they are entering a tough November that begins with elite receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State's nation-best defense.
Prediction: Ohio State 37, Rutgers 13
Purdue (2-6) at No. 2 Michigan (8-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Outright dismissing any team is unwise, but Purdue hasn't flashed the upside of competing at this level. Michigan hasn't surrendered more than 10 points in any game, and Purdue tallied no more than 14 points against Iowa, Ohio State or Nebraska.
Prediction: Michigan 42, Purdue 10
No. 14 Missouri (7-1) at No. 1 Georgia (8-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
The storyline is awesome: Missouri has a legitimate chance to take a shocking lead in the SEC East. Last season, the Tigers even put a serious scare into Georgia. That matchup was in Columbia, though, and UGA began to unleash a powerful, balanced offense in October.
Prediction: Georgia 41, Missouri 24
Rest of the Slate, Part I
TCU (4-4) at Texas Tech (3-5), Thursday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Texas Tech 31, TCU 27
Wake Forest (4-4) at Duke (5-3), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Duke 23, Wake Forest 17
South Alabama (4-4) at Troy (6-2), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Troy 27, South Alabama 22
Boston College (5-3) at Syracuse (4-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Syracuse 26, Boston College 24
Colorado State (3-5) at Wyoming (5-3), Friday, 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Wyoming 24, Colorado State 20
Campbell (4-4) at North Carolina (6-2), Noon ET
Prediction: North Carolina 45, Campbell 14
Wisconsin (5-3) at Indiana (2-6), Noon ET
Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Indiana 21
Nebraska (5-3) at Michigan State (2-6), Noon ET
Prediction: Nebraska 29, Michigan State 17
Arkansas (2-6) at Florida (5-3), Noon ET
Prediction: Florida 27, Arkansas 20
Jacksonville State (7-2) at South Carolina (2-6), Noon ET
Prediction: South Carolina 30, Jacksonville State 16
Kennesaw State (2-5) at Sam Houston (0-8), 1 p.m. ET
Prediction: Sam Houston 17, Kennesaw State 13
Georgia Tech (4-4) at Virginia (2-6), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Georgia Tech 27, Virginia 24
Navy (3-4) at Temple (2-6), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Navy 24, Temple 16
Rest of the Slate, Part II
South Florida (4-4) at Memphis (6-2), 3 p.m. ET
Prediction: Memphis 37, USF 31
UTSA (5-3) at North Texas (3-5), 3 p.m. ET
Prediction: UTSA 38, North Texas 28
Florida Atlantic (4-4) at UAB (2-6), 3 p.m. ET
Prediction: FAU 29, UAB 24
Louisiana (5-3) at Arkansas State (4-4), 3 p.m. ET
Prediction: Louisiana 33, Arkansas State 27
Illinois (3-5) at Minnesota (5-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Minnesota 23, Illinois 16
Iowa (6-2) at Northwestern (4-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Iowa 24, Northwestern 13
Houston (3-5) at Baylor (3-5), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Baylor 27, Houston 23
Central Florida (3-5) at Cincinnati (2-6), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: UCF 31, Cincinnati 20
Coastal Carolina (5-3) at Old Dominion (4-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Old Dominion 24, Coastal Carolina 21
Merrimack (4-4) at Massachusetts (2-7), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: UMass 24, Merrimack 13
Auburn (4-4) at Vanderbilt (2-7), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Auburn 34, Vanderbilt 20
Charlotte (2-6) at Tulsa (3-5), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Tulsa 27, Charlotte 14
Hawai'i (2-7) at Nevada (2-6), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Nevada 28, Hawai'i 21
Louisiana-Monroe (2-6) at Southern Miss (1-7), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Southern Miss 33, ULM 30
Rest of the Slate, Part III
Georgia Southern (6-2) at Texas State (5-3), 5 p.m. ET
Prediction: Georgia Southern 42, Texas State 35
Louisiana Tech (3-6) at Liberty (8-0), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: Liberty 38, Louisiana Tech 24
Middle Tennessee (2-6) at New Mexico State (6-3), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: NMSU 28, MTSU 23
UNLV (6-2) at New Mexico (3-5), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: UNLV 37, New Mexico 27
Marshall (4-4) at Appalachian State (4-4), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: App State 33, Marshall 21
BYU (5-3) at West Virginia (5-3), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: West Virginia 27, BYU 20
Utah State (3-5) at San Diego State (3-5), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Utah State 30, SDSU 22
Kentucky (5-3) at Mississippi State (4-4), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 17
SMU (6-2) at Rice (4-4), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: SMU 45, Rice 28
Miami (6-2) at North Carolina State (5-3), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Miami 27, NC State 23
Stanford (2-6) at Washington State (4-4), 9 p.m. ET
Prediction: Washington State 29, Stanford 24
Western Kentucky (4-4) at UTEP (3-6), 9 p.m. ET
Prediction: WKU 31, UTEP 21
Boise State (4-4) at Fresno State (7-1), 10 p.m. ET
Prediction: Fresno State 30, Boise State 23
