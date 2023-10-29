Pitt Pat Narduzzi 'Obviously We Didn't' Do a Good Job Replacing Talent amid Struggles

Pitt Pat Narduzzi 'Obviously We Didn't' Do a Good Job Replacing Talent amid StrugglesOctober 29, 2023
Following a tough loss against Notre Dame, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi criticized the roster makeup for the team as a key to the team's struggles in 2023.
The Panthers fell 58-7 to the Fighting Irish, surrendering 27 points in the third quarter alone. The loss dropped Pittsburgh to 2-6 on the season and Narduzzi said that the team's inability to replace talent from previous season is a key to the low performance.
"I'll go back, as a football coach you lose a lot of good players from a year ago and you think as a coach you're going to replace them and obviously we haven't," Narduzzi said, per Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Again, it starts with me. I didn't do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me and we've got to make plays."
