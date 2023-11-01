How Teams Outside the Top 4 Can Get Into the 2024 College Football Playoff

9 of 9

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Saturday night, the Tigers will either be very much in or very much out.

With two losses already, another defeat will eliminate LSU from the playoff. But if it wins out, starting with Saturday's game at Alabama, the selection committee could face an interesting decision.

As it stands, the Tigers are locked in at No. 13. There's some climbing to do.

The College Football Playoff has yet to have a two-loss team in the final field. That will change next year when the field expands, although the four-team format still has never seen it quite yet.

Two-loss LSU could make for an interesting case, especially when you consider one defeat came in an out-of-conference game against Florida State.