College Football Playoff Rankings 2023: Official Committee's List Ahead of Week 10

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently the top team in all of college football.

At least in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The initial CFP rankings for the 2023 season were released Tuesday, and the Buckeyes topped the list. They were followed by four other undefeated contenders in Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington in the top five.

Here is a look at the full rankings:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Ole Miss

11. Penn State

12. Missouri

13. Louisville

14. LSU

15. Notre Dame

16. Oregon State

17. Tennessee

18. Utah

19. UCLA

20. USC

21. Kansas

22. Oklahoma State

23. Kansas State

24. Tulane

25. Air Force

The biggest debate going into Tuesday's initial set of rankings was who would be No. 1 among the five undefeated Power Five teams.

Georgia is the two-time reigning national champion and certainly receives some benefit of the doubt given that position. It has been No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 all season and won by double digits in seven of its eight games.

However, it also hasn't played a challenging schedule to this point with zero victories against teams that are ranked in the AP poll. Its most difficult stretch of the season is straight ahead with the next three matchups against Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee before a potential SEC Championship Game likely against Alabama, LSU or perhaps even Ole Miss.

Then there is Michigan.

While most of the headlines surrounding the Wolverines are for a sign-stealing scandal, they have been dominating opponents on the field with eight wins by an average of 34.8 points a contest. The only knock against their case—outside of questions about potential sign-stealing advantages—is the strength of schedule.

That won't be as much of an issue if they continue to win, though, since they are slated to face Penn State and Ohio State in the next four games.

Those Buckeyes haven't always looked dominant on offense, which is a change from recent years. However, their defense has been among the best in the nation, and they have something Georgia and Michigan don't in multiple quality wins.

Ohio State won at Notre Dame with a touchdown in the final seconds and then controlled the majority of its victory over Big Ten foe Penn State. Winning at Wisconsin at night also is anything but easy, and ESPN's Heather Dinich suggested the Scarlet and Gray "could have the best résumé in the country" with that trio of victories.

Florida State and Washington can also both counter with quality wins, as the Seminoles defeated LSU and the Huskies beat rival Oregon. Washington has looked somewhat vulnerable in recent closer-than-expected wins over Arizona State and Stanford, but it still has the all-important zero in the loss column.

Ultimately, the No. 1 spot went to the Buckeyes.