College Football Playoff Projections: Week 10 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Not only is the final month of the 2023 regular season set to shape the College Football Playoff picture, 39 other bowl matchups will be settled—or at least very close to it.

As always, top-ranked programs will be battling to secure one of the four CFP berths. Five undefeated power-conference teams remain, and either Michigan or Ohio State is guaranteed to lose. But that doesn't mean we'll have a quartet of unbeatens.

Many other teams are vying for six wins and formal bowl eligibility. For many schools, it's a valuable accomplishment and should not be discounted because it doesn't include a chance for a national title.