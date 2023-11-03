Fantasy Football Week 9: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This year's NFL trade deadline didn't shake things up for fantasy football managers, but it significantly impacted one matchup for Week 9. We're going to target the biggest sellers who further decimated their bottom-tier defense.

On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders made two of the biggest deadline deals that signaled a reset for their defense. They will face the New England Patriots who don't have star power at pass-catching positions, but they could have their best offensive showing of the season this week.

In the second half of campaigns, we often see rookies make strides with a little bit of experience. This week, three rookies made our sleeper list, and they are all either coming off one of their most productive games or may see an expanded role for Week 9.

First, we'll start with a couple of NFC South quarterbacks and explain why you should take a chance on a couple of committee running backs.