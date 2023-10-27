Fantasy Football Week 8: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

2 of 8

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder has gone through his ups and downs, but he should be rostered in more leagues because of his recent performances.

In each of his past three outings, Ridder has thrown for at least 250 yards in a run-first offense that ranks fifth in total carries. In that same stretch, he scored two rushing touchdowns and has three for the season.

On Sunday, Ridder gets an enticing matchup with the Tennessee Titans' 22nd-ranked pass defense that may get worse without two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard, whom the team traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for box safety Terrell Edmunds and a couple of 2024 Day 3 draft picks.

Moreover, the Titans may play a combination of rookie second-rounder Will Levis and Malik Willis, who has a 53 percent career completion rate, at quarterback if Ryan Tannehill sits out with an ankle injury. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Levis would start.

If the Titans' young quarterback duo splits time under center, expect Tennessee to go three-and-out frequently, which would allow the Atlanta Falcons offense to dominate time of possession.