Giannis, Damian Lillard Discuss Bucks' Blowout Loss to Hawks: 'It's Game 2'

John Fisher/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard aren't sweating one bad loss.

The Milwaukee Bucks' superstar duo struggled to find a rhythm in Sunday's 127-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks but downplayed any concerns.

"We're still learning each other," Lillard told reporters. "It's a process of when I do have a start like this or have a game like this, how do I find it without holding onto the ball? Or in the past I would search sometimes, but I don't have to, so it's where do I find those moments and those opportunities to get myself going so I can be a positive out there?

"That's part of the process. It's just our second game. We haven't played a bunch of games together. I think as we go, we'll figure that out and get better at it."

Lillard finished with just six points and five assists on 2-of-12 shooting. The All-Star guard started his Bucks career with an impressive 39-point outing in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers but could not find his shot against Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo put together an efficient 26-point, 11-rebound effort, but it was not enough to keep the Bucks in the game. Down double digits for most of the game, Milwaukee limited the minutes for its stars on the first night of a back-to-back.

"It's game two. It's very, very early. We're still figuring ourselves out. We're figuring out what works. We're figuring out what we are good at, what we are not good at," Antetokounmpo said.