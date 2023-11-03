NBA Power Rankings: How LA Clippers' James Harden Trade Shakes Up the League

23 of 31

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Previous Rank: 5

Net Rating: -0.8

The Los Angeles Lakers finally ended a years-long losing streak against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, with a 130-125 overtime win that offered some big clues about L.A.'s shot at success this season.

First, the Lakers need Austin Reaves to be good. Although he had five turnovers and shot 5-of-13 from the field during the comeback win, he also had seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and some momentum-enhancing shots in the second half.

Second, as was the case when they won the title in 2020, the Lakers might just be better when they play big and bully people inside. They're plus-63 with Christian Wood on the floor and minus-67 when he's off. When he shares the floor with Anthony Davis, L.A. is plus-34.7 points per 100 possessions.

And, oh, LeBron James is still somehow one of the league's best offensive engines.

There have been plenty of concerning moments this season, as evidenced by that negative net rating. The struggles of Reaves and this offseason's additions (outside of Wood) are worth keeping an eye on.