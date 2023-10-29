Bismack Biyombo, Grizzlies Agree to Contract After Steven Adams Injury

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Bismack Biyombo has found himself a new home.

The Memphis Grizzlies intend to sign the veteran center via exception after the fifth game of Ja Morant's suspension, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Signing Biyombo will give Memphis more depth at center with Steven Adams sidelined.

Adams has been ruled out for the 2023-24 season as he needs to have surgery on the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 30-year-old hasn't played for the Grizzlies since injuring his knee in January and the team said in a statement (h/t ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski) that "non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve ongoing knee instability."

Adams is expected to be ready for the 2024-25 season.

As for Biyombo, he'll provide the Grizzlies with more depth at center alongside Xavier Tillman.

The 31-year-old spent the last two seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns playing primarily off the bench. During the 2022-23 campaign, he averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 61 games while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor.

Biyombo was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Sacramento Kings but his rights were later traded to the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets organization. He spent four seasons in Charlotte before joining the Toronto Raptors in 2015 and the Orlando Magic from 2016-18.

Biyombo rejoined the Hornets in 2018 and remained with the team until he joined the Suns in 2021.

One of Biyombo's best seasons came while he was with the Raptors in 2015-16 as he averaged 5.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 82 games while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor.