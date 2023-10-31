NBA Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine, Raptors' Anunoby Linked to 76ers After Harden Trade

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine or Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby could be targeted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the wake of the James Harden trade, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

The Harden saga came to an end Tuesday morning with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting the 10-time All-Star is on his way to the Los Angeles Clippers. Wojnarowski followed up to report on Get Up the Sixers could pivot to another marquee star to pair with Joel Embiid.

While Philadelphia didn't land a player comparable to Harden, the front office may have created a pathway to eventually acquire that kind of return. The Clippers' unprotected 2028 first-round pick, 2029 pick swap with L.A., and a future first-rounder from the Oklahoma City Thunder will be helpful in that regard.

If president of basketball operations Daryl Morey were selecting between the two, Anunoby is arguably a better fit than LaVine.

LaVine is a dynamic scorer who has shot efficiently in his six-plus seasons with the Bulls. He's averaging 24.5 points and shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc in Chicago. Were he to join the Sixers, the 28-year-old would occupy a role that's more in line with his value, too, since he'd be second option behind Embiid.

It's worth considering, however, whether LaVine's skill set overlaps with that of Tyrese Maxey a little too much. His contract and injury history factor into the equation as well. Assuming $138 million over the next three seasons is a bit risky for a player who has had multiple knee surgeries.

As Mannix noted, Anunoby is the perimeter defender Philadelphia lacks and one which would be invaluable when the postseason rolls around. The 6'7" wing led the NBA in steals (1.9) last year and has six through Toronto's first three games of 2023-24.

On offense, Anunoby would be comfortable playing off the ball and letting Embiid and Maxey run the show.

His familiarity with head coach Nick Nurse from their time together with the Raptors would be an added bonus.

Whatever ideas Morey has in mind, it seems doubtful the Sixers will make a quick pivot. They'll want to see how the current roster fares to get a better idea of what kind of upgrades are needed. Perhaps that process includes the 2024 playoffs.