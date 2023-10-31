Biggest Winners and Losers from Week 1 of The 2023-24 NBA Season

2 of 9

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

This is premature, especially for a rookie, but technically, everything's early right now. That doesn't mean we can't talk about anything happening in the league. Just bear in mind that things can change quickly. With one huge performance, Henderson's numbers could change dramatically.

Through three games, though, he was having one of the worst starts to a season we've seen. Seriously.

Box plus/minus "is a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court," and Henderson was rocking a minus-16.4 after that third contest.

Among the 2,980 campaigns in the last 30 years in which a player logged at least as many minutes as the No. 3 overall pick, that three-game start ranks 2,980th in box plus/minus.

Henderson isn't making shots. He's turning the ball over. He's trying to squeeze the ball into windows that aren't open (or in some cases, aren't even there). He looks like he has a ways to go in terms of reading his opponents on both ends of the floor.

And that's all fine. He had a hint of a bounce-back in his fourth game with 11 points on 12 shots and seven assists (though he had six fouls and four turnovers). If you were high on him before the draft, there's obviously no reason to jump ship now.