Marvin Harrison Jr. Draws Heisman Hype From Fans as OSU Beats Wisconsin

Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yet again, Marvin Harrison Jr. proved that he's the real deal.

The 21-year-old reeled in six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns during No. 3 Ohio State's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. Harrison Jr. displayed the traits that have made NFL scouts fall in love with him, showcasing his blistering speed as well as the ability to consistently secure contested catches.

He already entered the game with 766 yards in 2023, the ninth-highest mark in the country.

Fans and former players alike were extremely impressed by his performance, with some calling for him to earn Heisman Trophy consideration.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson burned the Badgers' defense on the ground, picking up 162 yards on 24 carries. He also added a 33-yard rushing touchdown to help the Buckeyes go up by two scores late in the fourth quarter.

Kyle McCord struggled to open the game, throwing two interceptions in the first half after previously throwing one all season. He ended up finishing with 226 yards and two touchdowns, however.