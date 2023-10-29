X

CFB

    Marvin Harrison Jr. Draws Heisman Hype From Fans as OSU Beats Wisconsin

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 29, 2023

    MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 28: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a touchdown pass durning a college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 28th, 2023 at Barry Alvarez field at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Yet again, Marvin Harrison Jr. proved that he's the real deal.

    The 21-year-old reeled in six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns during No. 3 Ohio State's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. Harrison Jr. displayed the traits that have made NFL scouts fall in love with him, showcasing his blistering speed as well as the ability to consistently secure contested catches.

    He already entered the game with 766 yards in 2023, the ninth-highest mark in the country.

    Fans and former players alike were extremely impressed by his performance, with some calling for him to earn Heisman Trophy consideration.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    He is just spectacular.<a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BigTenSaturdayNight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BigTenSaturdayNight</a> <a href="https://t.co/WIklFYXWT5">pic.twitter.com/WIklFYXWT5</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Marvin Harrison Jr. extends the lead for <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a>!<br><br>📺: NBC &amp; Peacock <a href="https://t.co/ZK73Yp0cbT">pic.twitter.com/ZK73Yp0cbT</a>

    Eleven Warriors @11W

    Marvin Harrison Jr. <a href="https://t.co/RjOpJd6aaj">pic.twitter.com/RjOpJd6aaj</a>

    britt @bxx28__

    Yeah Marvin Harrison Jr is the best player in college football and there's no debating

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Marvin Harrison Jr. <br><br>Very good football player.

    CFBLIVE247 @CFBLive247_

    Marvin Harrison Jr, That's it that's the tweet.

    Buckeye Football Fangirl @BuckeyeFbFangrl

    MHJ. Need I say more?!?!? 🔥

    BuckeyeNation @buckeyefbnation

    MHJ is THE Heisman front runner

    Lantern Sports @LanternSports

    TD NO. 2 FOR MARVIN HARRISON JR. <br><br>Harrison is now T-5 in Ohio State history for career touchdowns with 25. <br><br>Buckeyes - 17<br>Badgers - 10 <a href="https://t.co/LOB2BnAE3P">pic.twitter.com/LOB2BnAE3P</a>

    FFBuck @FFbuckCLE

    Marvin Harrison Jr for Heisman.

    JAY RICHARDSON @JayRichardson99

    Marvin Harrison for Heisman. <br><br>TD Buckeyes

    Buckeye Fett™ @BuckeyeFett

    Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Heisman trophy

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    MARVIN HARRISON MY GOODNESS!!!

    Chase Brown @chaseabrown__

    Marvin Harrison Jr., sir, you are very good at football. Marvelous, super, a route man, a Maserati — you are all those things, sir.

    Dan Hope @Dan_Hope

    Marvin Harrison Jr. is now over 100 receiving yards for the sixth time in a seven-game span.<br><br>Tonight is also the seventh multi-touchdown game of his Ohio State career.

    Anand Nanduri @NanduriNFL

    I have run out of English adjectives for Marvin Harrison Jr

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    Marvin Harrison Jr. is firmly in the Heisman race now.

    Running back TreVeyon Henderson burned the Badgers' defense on the ground, picking up 162 yards on 24 carries. He also added a 33-yard rushing touchdown to help the Buckeyes go up by two scores late in the fourth quarter.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    TreVeyon Henderson!! 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/uh29QxMRVE">pic.twitter.com/uh29QxMRVE</a>

    Kyle McCord struggled to open the game, throwing two interceptions in the first half after previously throwing one all season. He ended up finishing with 226 yards and two touchdowns, however.

    Ohio State remains undefeated this season, keeping pace with Michigan in the Big Ten standings. Saturday night's win also kept the Buckeyes' hopes alive to return to the College Football Playoff.