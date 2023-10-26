As Controversy Surrounds Jim Harbaugh, His CFB Coaching Days Could Be Numbered

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Even before Michigan became engulfed in a sign-stealing scandal that grows more intriguing each day, Jim Harbaugh's future had been written.

In fact, forget about the latest and greatest controversy that comes at the most inopportune time. We'll get to that in a moment. Forget about a separate NCAA investigation that prompted his university to self-impose a three-game suspension of Harbaugh that began at the start of this season.

Everything up until and including this past week has pointed to his Ann Arbor exit. And if NFL interviews and constant flirtations with other jobs weren't a strong enough indicator, the past four months will likely be the tipping point.

As it stands, here's what we know. Harbaugh is the head coach of a program currently ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll. Michigan is 8-0, and the Wolverines have yet to allow more than 10 points in a football game this season.

Michigan has now won 21 of its past 22 football games, and only two of those wins were decided by fewer than 10 points. The roster is seemingly built for a third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff and a run at a national championship.

On the field, outside a lack of meaningful competition, there are few questions. Away from it is where things get interesting.

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Connor Stalions, an analyst for the program, has been suspended (with pay) until further notice. He is at the center of the sign-stealing investigation that has taken on new life in recent days.

Text messages unearthed by Sports Illustrated highlight a system Stalions led, which included scouting opponents and potential future opponents over the past few years. While sign-stealing isn't necessarily illegal, sending staff members in this capacity would be.

On Wednesday night, the story took on new life. The Washington Post revealed that an outside firm provided the NCAA with information that was obtained from Michigan, which could broaden to include more coaches.

That, of course, leads to perhaps the most important question of all: What did Jim Harbaugh know? Or, perhaps most importantly, what can be proved he knew?

In a statement released by the school, Harbaugh has denied having any knowledge of what is being alleged.

"I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter," he said. "I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment."

Paper trails in college football are often hard to come by, even if the past week says otherwise. Those familiar with how recruiting operated in the pre-NIL era know just how hard connecting dots of payments and other accusations that thrive in message boards can be.

The information that is likely still to emerge from this story will ultimately dictate how, when and if Michigan or Harbaugh are punished by the NCAA or the Big Ten. As we are all aware, however, this process normally takes time.

Then again, football controversies don't normally see information flow as freely as this one has right now.

Regardless of what further details are unearthed, Harbaugh has cemented himself as college football's most polarizing figure. He didn't need a signal-stealing controversy to obtain that crown, although it solidifies his status as enemy No. 1.

And truth be told, he wears it well. It's natural for him, and it always has been. The fact that he's now winning at such an incredibly high level only makes him that much more loathed outside of the state of Michigan.

He is a perfect villain, and the sport, in a very odd and peculiar way, is better off with him. That sentiment is likely not shared by all, but even a good old-fashioned NCAA controversy that currently has no serious legal implications is good for business.

The role of villain, however, feels short lived. And the conclusion could come in a series of ways.

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

If the signal-stealing controversy unfolds and Harbaugh's name is ultimately dragged closer to the epicenter, Michigan could choose to move on from its coach.

For this path to transpire, the situation would have to evolve into something far greater than this. While the allegations are intriguing enough to command the CFB spotlight, it would demand a lot for this to cost Harbaugh his job.

Another suspension? Sure. Potential NCAA penalties? Absolutely.

But as it stands—and the situation is undoubtedly fluid—it feels like we're nowhere close to this threshold.

The more likely outcome is that Harbaugh will leave on his own, and this feels like an eventuality. The desire to win a Super Bowl has never quite left, as evident by the now-yearly process of open NFL jobs piquing his interest.

That interest is real, and it has played out in interviews over the past few offseasons. For a while, he felt almost destined to end up with the Vikings or Broncos. Those opportunities were never fully realized, but one will eventually stick.

Perhaps it will be the Bears, Harbaugh's former NFL team, that could be shopping for a new head coach at season's end. With two first-round picks that are likely to be at the top of the draft, the fit is compelling.

Or, perhaps it will be another team in search of a coach who has won at the highest level at every level.

The NFL would free Harbaugh of future suspensions and NCAA sanctions, if they are to follow. It would also free him from NCAA rules entirely.

Given the previous suspension and the current situation, the math adds up almost too cleanly. Harbaugh could free himself from it in a matter of months.

Before then, of course, he could do the most polarizing, spectacular thing possible. Amid controversy and calls for penalties, he could guide Michigan to a national championship as his final act. His talented quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, could win a Heisman.

There would be boos, cries of foul play and an outpouring of emotion surrounding a moment like his. Harbaugh, in true Harbaugh form, would embrace those cries like a WWE heel who almost relishes in that role.

Regardless of how this season ends, this feels like more than another chapter. As the latest saga unfolds with small but meaningful morsels of information being unearthed one chunk at a time, the conclusion is likely being written in real time.