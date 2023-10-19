Jim Harbaugh: I Have No Knowledge of Michigan CFB Team Allegedly Stealing Signs

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has issued a statement in response to Thursday's announcement the NCAA is investigating the football program for allegedly stealing signs from opposing teams.

In the statement, Harbaugh denied having "any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment."

Michigan confirmed the investigation that was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel:

"Teams are normally provided extensive video footage to scout opponents. At issue, according to sources, is whether Michigan used unnamed individuals to attend games of both scheduled opponents and possible College Football Playoff opponents in an effort to gather information on the signs they use to call both offensive and defensive plays."

