Giants' Farhan Zaidi Agrees to Contract Extension Through 2026 After Bob Melvin Hire

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants chairman Greg Johnson confirmed the organization has "agreed in principle" on an extension with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi through the 2026 MLB season.

That matches the length of Bob Melvin's contract after he was officially hired as San Francisco's next manager.

Some fans may have wondered whether Zaidi's long-term future in the Bay Area was in a bit of jeopardy. He joined the Giants in November 2018, and they have enjoyed just one winning season and one playoff appearance since then.

Johnson indicated in September that San Francisco intended to retain both Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler, but Kapler was out of a job two weeks later.

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly made a blunt assessment on Sept. 8 when he wrote, "You can't say that the Farhan Zaidi tenure has been successful thus far."

"The Giants are not a good team," he posited. "They are not in a strong organizational standing. They certainly are not one player away in 2024. (Sorry, Shohei dreamers.) And this is a business where, even on the South Side of Chicago (given a decade or two), GMs and managers are held to account."

Baggarly later added he was "not sure there's any way to sell a multiyear extension for Zaidi to the fan base."

Yet, that's exactly where the Giants find themselves.

Realistically, though, it would've been tough to move forward with Zaidi as a lame duck effectively working to save his job.

Managerial candidates, especially ones as experienced as Melvin, probably wanted some sort of assurance about the structure of the front office beyond 2024. Maybe it's a case of throwing good money after bad, but allowing Zaidi to retool the roster this offseason with a reasonable chance he's gone in a year wouldn't have made a ton of sense, either.