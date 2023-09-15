Giants' Gabe Kapler, Farhan Zaidi Will Return for 2024 MLB Season, Chairman Says

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As the San Francisco Giants continue to fight for a wild card spot in the National League playoffs, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler have received a vote of confidence from ownership.

Giants chairman Greg Johnson told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle both men will be back with the team in 2024.

Zaidi has an option for next season in his current contract that hasn't been officially exercised yet. Kapler signed a two-year extension with the Giants in November 2021 that runs through the 2024 season.

This has been an unusual season for the Giants dating back to last winter when they tried to make a big splash in free agency.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Aaron Judge got the New York Yankees to increase their offer to nine years and $360 million to keep him from signing with San Francisco.

After Judge made his decision, the Giants entered into a 13-year, $350 million agreement with Carlos Correa. On the day his introductory press conference was scheduled, the deal fell through because of an issue with his physical.

San Francisco pivoted from there to sign a handful of players, including Mitch Haniger, Michael Conforto and Joc Pederson, to short-term deals. It has allowed the team to remain competitive with a 75-71 record, tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds for the final playoff spot in the NL.

Kapler is in his fourth season as Giants skipper after being hired in December 2019 to replace Bruce Bochy. He has a 292-238 record with one NL West title in 2021.

Zaidi was hired to be San Francisco's president of baseball operations in November 2018. He previously worked as general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014-18.